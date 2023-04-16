Rapid Recap: Softball loses four straight against conference rivals

Sophomore Abbott Badgley stares down the pitch. Photo by Jenna Zeise

This past weekend, Bradley softball came up empty in its three-game set with conference rival Drake and in its one-off matchup with Illinois State on Tuesday.

In the four defeats, the Braves (10-32, 2-13) totaled seven runs but gave up 27, including one shutout on Sunday. The team batted .253 over the four-game stretch.

WHO

Bradley’s batting leader, freshman Lauren DeRolf, batted 4-for-12 toward the top of the lineup card to strengthen the offensive output. Fellow freshman Austin Comstock went 4-10 over the stretch as well.

Graduate Grace French threw a combined 11.1 innings over her two starts, allowing 15 hits and 12 runs, with six of those runs not being earned due to some defensive miscues. French also struck out nine while walking six.

WHAT

In Friday’s matchup, Drake won 7-2 but despite a five-run gap, Bradley was only outhit 10-9. Senior Mackenzie Hupke pitched 5.1 innings for Drake allowing only one run, two walks and six hits while firing eight strikeouts.

Freshman Kierston McCoy batted 3-for-4 in the cleanup spot, scoring once.

Saturday’s matchup ended with the Bulldogs triumphing 4-3. This game was also neck-and-neck offensively, with Drake recording eight hits to Bradley’s seven.

In the top of the third inning, the Bulldog’s junior Sami Miller stole home, making it a 1-0 game. In the bottom of the fourth, the Braves fought back with a two-run single from junior Addison Pettit, helping the Braves take a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Drake answered with a two-RBI triple from sophomore Emma Dighton, taking the lead back 3-2. The Bulldog’s junior Skylar Rigby hit Dighton in to make it a 4-2 game.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Braves tried creating one more spark with French’s double, scoring one and cutting the lead in half. Drake put Hupke in the circle to try and stop the rally, and she succeeded, ending the Braves’ chances at playing spoiler.

Sunday’s game resulted in a sweep for the Bulldogs, who collected a 6-0 win over the Braves. The hitting stayed close again, as Drake outhit Bradley 7-5. This game saw the most errors in the series for the Braves, who committed four errors.

WHEN

The bats may have been alive this weekend for the Braves, but they couldn’t find a way to bring their runners around the base path, stranding 29 base runners.

On Tuesday, Bradley lost to Illinois State 10-2 to close out the season series with the Redbirds. In the midweek showdown, the Braves were outhit 12-5 with five runs coming in the first inning off junior Camryn Schaller. The door never creaked back open for the Braves.

In the top of the fifth, senior Olivia Bradley shot a ball up the middle to score the first run of the game. French brought in the next run that same inning on a fielder’s choice, but it was too late for the Braves as action concluded that inning.

WHERE

Bradley stays home this weekend trying to snap its losing streak as they’ll host Valparaiso (5-29, 1-12) this weekend. The first game is set for Friday at 5 p.m.