Rapid Recap: Softball’s season series against ISU ends in sweep

Macey Moore runs back home against Illinois State, Photo Courtesy of Bradley Athletics

Bradley softball (21-22, 10-8 MVC) looked for revenge against Illinois State on Wednesday after losing the first two matchups against the Redbirds earlier this season.

The Braves came up short as five errors helped the Rebirds get the series sweep.

Junior Sydney Kennedy once again started in the circle, but took her ninth loss, pitching 2 2/3 innings and giving up five runs, two earned, on three hits with four walks while striking out five.

The Redbirds (17-26, 11-7 MVC) struck first in the top of the second after two errors put runners on first and second. A single up the middle scored the runner on second to make the game 1-0.

ISU added to their lead in the third with a fielder’s choice, resulting in an out and a walk to set up the next hitter who hit an RBI single. Another RBI single made the score 3-0, and a throwing error from graduate senior Tori Meyer put runners on second and third, ending Kennedy’s day on the mound. Junior Abbott Badgley came in as relief and gave up a two-run single that gave ISU a 5-0 lead.

The Braves responded in the bottom of the fourth with senior Macey Moore’s single, sophomore Austin Comstock’s hit by pitch and sophomore Ashley Breeding’s walk to load the bases. Senior Addison Pettit singled through the left side to score one and keep the bases loaded, then junior Bailey Sample came up and hit a single to right field to chip away at the deficit and make it 5-2.

Bradley made it a one-run game in the bottom of the sixth. Meyer’s leadoff double set up Comstock, who hit a triple to left-center. Breeding reached first on an error, scoring Comstock to make it 5-4.

The visitors added some insurance runs in the top of the seventh. The inning started with a throwing error and a single, which the Redbirds capitalized on with a two-run double. After a hit-by pitch, ISU hit a two-run single to make the score 9-4.

Sample went 1-for-1 with an RBI, while Meyer had a 2-for-3 game with a double, a walk and a run scored. Comstock was 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI, a HBP and two runs scored. The Braves totaled eight hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

Badgley yielded four runs, none earned, on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts while hitting three Redbirds. Senior Camryn Schaller pitched one-third of an inning, striking out the one batter she faced. The Braves gave up just two earned runs.

Bradley’s next matchup is against Drake in a three-game series April 19-21.