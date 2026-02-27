Rapid Recap: Stevenson sets the pace as Braves battle in spring opener at Savannah Intercollegiate

The men’s golf team during their Long Drive event in late January. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley men’s golf opened its spring slate at the Savannah Intercollegiate with a mix of promise and growing pains, finishing 11th in an 18-team field after three rounds of competition.

The weekend belonged to Carter Stevenson. The sophomore came out sharp, firing back-to-back rounds of 70 to plant himself near the top of the field and put Bradley in striking distance early. After 36 holes, he looked every bit like a contender.

A tougher final round of 79 cooled the charge, but Stevenson still locked in a tie for fourth at three-over-par (70-70-79), marking his third top-10 finish of the season, the 10th of his career, and his 16th career finish inside the top 20. Simply put, he gave Bradley a steady anchor from start to finish.

As a team, the Braves showed early promise with an opening-round 289, their fourth-lowest team round of the season, proving they could hang with the 18-team field. But as the tournament wore on, consistency became the difference. Bradley couldn’t string together three complete rounds, finishing 11th overall with a 54-hole total of 904.

Freshman Joey Cerney battled to a tie for 33rd at 10-over-par (72-72-82), while Brogan Smith finished tied for 49th at 13-over-par (75-76-78). Both showed flashes, but late-round swings proved costly.

The opener revealed two things: Stevenson is in midseason form, and the Braves have the pieces; they just need to put all three rounds together.

Bradley returns to the course in late March, competing at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate in Dickson, Tenn., on March 23-24.