Rapid Recap: Team effort not enough to defeat DePaul

Ellie McDermid dribbles down the sideline against DePaul. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

As with most of their non-conference games early this season, the Braves’ women’s basketball team walked into Wintrust Arena last Wednesday as underdogs against a solid DePaul team.

They came out with their heads high after a spirited fight, but ultimately left Chicago with a loss.

The first quarter began with back-and-forth action, and the score was tied 11-11 with three minutes to go. However, the Blue Devils scored eight points to finish the quarter and establish an edge they never relinquished.

The second and third quarters were similar. Bradley fought to keep things close, but just as they were about to get back into the game, DePaul pulled away for a second time. They outscored the Braves by only seven points during the middle two quarters, but combined with their first-quarter performance, it created a double-digit deficit heading into the fourth.

Bradley was more competitive than ever in the final quarter, but it was too little, too late for the mountain they had to climb. They managed to cut it by three points, falling to the Blue Devils 86-74. Despite the loss, there was plenty to like about the game.

The team never gave up and notched 17 assists, shot a little over 41% from the field and had four players contribute to 77% of the team’s total points. The only major downside was the team’s three-point shooting, which went just 6-for-25.

The lack of scoring from beyond the rim was the difference in the game, as DePaul converted the same number of threes, but on seven fewer attempts.

The Braves continue non-conference play with a road game against The University of Texas at El Paso next Wednesday, their first of three at the Texas State Tournament. They’re favored to win, but it’s never a guarantee. Great results only come from putting in the work.