Rapid Recap: Tennis opens spring season against SEC foe

Maria Bezmenova prepares for the return. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics

Bradley tennis started the new year with a matchup against Arkansas for the first time in the program’s history. However, it ended in a tough loss for the team.

The Braves traveled to Fayetteville last Saturday for their first team matches this season. Bradley came in as the underdogs after going 7-15 last year while Arkansas went 12-12, which included a big win against No. 12 Auburn. Arkansas just came off competing in the Duel in the Desert the week before, winning 14 singles and seven doubles.

Of the two matches that were played, both went to Arkansas. The first match ended with a 4-0 score in favor of the Razorbacks, as they won all but one of the sets in the six singles and three doubles matches. Sophomore Mariia Pukhina won her first set 6-3, however the game went unfinished.

The second match ended with a score of 5-0 in favor of Arkansas. The Braves totaled five points throughout, with most of the games being close. Junior Kirstin Hailey and freshman Andra Sirbu lost their first sets 7-5 and 6-4, respectively. Freshman Dani Badman made her team debut, losing 6-3, 6-3. Senior Maria Bezmenova kept her second set close at 6-3.

The team lost 0-9 overall, as Arkansas’ Power Five prowess proved to be too much for the Braves. Bradley will look to redeem themselves Saturday when they play Omaha at home.