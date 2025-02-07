Rapid Recap: Track and field start February in style at Meyo Invitational

Junior Kaitlyn Sheppard warming up in practice. Photo via Bradley Athletics

Bradley track and field had their sights on Notre Dame’s Meyo Invitational this weekend and set multiple personal and school records during the competition.

Since 2022, the Braves have been regulars in South Bend’s most prestigious college track and field event, and they showed why this weekend.

On the men’s side, three athletes finished on the podium in their respective events, including two first-place finishes by sophomore Jayde Rosslee and freshman Jamie Phillips. Rosslee finished the 3000-meter open at 8:04.71, the fourth fastest time in program history. Phillips finished the 800m championship at 1:48.34, clinching the fastest time ever run by a Brave in that event.

Fifth-year senior Jack Crull took silver in the men’s 1-mile race, finishing in 3:57.20, setting another new program record. Phillips competed alongside freshman Matthew Burnett, who took seventh in the 800m championship, finishing in just over a minute and 50 seconds.

Junior Caleb Lind, who also competed in the 3000m open, finished in fourth with a time of 8:07.18, and in the 800m open, sophomores Kaden Kingsmith and Jaxson Copelin took fifth and sixth, respectively, finishing just .24 seconds apart.

In the field events, freshman Bryndon Wallace finished fifth in the men’s long jump, totaling 6.5 meters on his best jump.

The women also performed well, amassing multiple top-10 finishes. One of them was senior Amiyah Davis, who finished second in the 400-meter championship with a time of 55.51.

On top of that, in the 400m open, freshman Carolina Martinez took fifth place, finishing in just over 57 seconds, while junior Kaitlyn Sheppard took seventh in the 3000m final, with a time of 9:14.04. Sheppard’s recent success earned her MVC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, making her the first Brave honored this season.

In the 3000m open, sophomore Ciara Thornley and junior Anna Perry finished eighth and ninth, respectively, with times of 9:47.40 and 9:54.39.

Junior Trixie Wraith took ninth in the mile race final, finishing with a season-best time of 4:41.87, one of 29 season, personal or program bests accomplished by the Braves over the weekend.

Finally, Bradley’s A-team in the 4x400m relay, consisting of Martinez, Davis, freshman Julia de Palma Mendiguchia and sophomore Eilen Brenne, finished second, crossing the finish line in 3:48.34.

Bradley looks to produce a performance like this in the upcoming Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, which starts on Saturday.