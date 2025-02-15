Rapid Recap: Track and field take on first and only double-header of the season

Freshman Jamie Phillips (front) and Matthew Burnett (back) at practice. Photo via Bradley Athletics.

Last weekend, Bradley track and field competed in two meets: the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, and the Keck Select in Bloomington.

Bradley started at the Iowa State Classic, and it was quite a performance from the Braves. On the men’s side, freshman Jamie Phillips continued his run of form, finishing fourth in the 800-meter race. Fifth-year senior Jack Crull took fifth, finishing just 0.23 seconds behind Phillips’s time of 1:48.61. Sophomores Jaxson Copelin and Kaden Kingsmith finished in eighth and ninth place, respectively.

The women’s team had one of its best performances of the season yet in Ames. Senior Amiyah Davis finished first in the 400m with a time of just over 55 seconds. Freshman Carolina Martinez was close behind, finishing fifth in the event and crossing the finish line in 56.46 seconds. These marked the two fastest times in the event in Bradley’s history.

Davis was back on the track three hours later, competing in the 200m, finishing in 25.17 seconds and taking eighth. In the 800m, sophomore Eilen Brenne continued her strong 2025 season, taking bronze at 2:10.08. Behind her was junior Trixie Wraith, who finished in seventh.

At Keck Select, the performances were not as plentiful, but there were multiple bright spots. For the men, freshman Bryndon Wallace set a career-best in the long jump, whose farthest distance was 6.66 meters. On the women’s side, their top performer in Bloomington was freshman Olivia Redpath, who, in 60m prelims, finished in 18th with a time of 8.02 seconds.

The Braves will play a triple-header this weekend. Their athletes will compete at the Eagle Elite at Boston College, the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University and the GVSU Big Meet at Grand Valley State. All of these events will take place on Friday, except the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, which will continue into Saturday.