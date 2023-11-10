Rapid Recap: Volleyball drops a pair of home games

The team celebrates a point. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics

The Bradley volleyball team suffered two losses at Renaissance Coliseum last weekend against Valparaiso and UIC.

The Braves started strong against the Beacons on Nov. 3, jumping to a 2-0 lead early by winning the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-23. However, they were unable to finish the job and dropped the final three sets to Valpo.

Despite this, sophomore Kendall Minta had a team-high 11 kills and nine blocks. As well, redshirt senior Loren Scott chalked up 38 assists while graduate senior Dru Kuck led the team in digs with 23.

The following day, Bradley took on UIC for the Braves’ senior night. The Flames, who are fourth in the MVC, defeated Bradley in three sets to sweep the Braves this season. The visitors won the first set 25-20, the second 25-19 and the third 25-13. The Flames had previously swept Bradley in three sets on Oct. 6 in Chicago.

In that game, fifth-year senior Karagan Coggin had a team-high 11 kills, while senior Jasmine Green finished with four blocks and Scott ended with 25 assists.

The Braves head to Springfield, Missouri to take on the Missouri State Bears on Friday, followed by a trip to Carbondale to face off against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday. The Braves will have their last home game against I-74 rival Illinois State on Wednesday to round out their season.