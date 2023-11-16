Rapid Recap: Volleyball drops two away games over the weekend

Corrie Brown prepares to serve. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

The Bradley volleyball team suffered two losses in their final road games of the season over the weekend, losing 3-0 to Missouri State and Southern Illinois.

The Braves had a rough match on Friday against Missouri State, as they lost in three sets with a deficit of nine or more in each of the three.

Despite the poor outcome, fifth-year senior Karagan Coggin led Bradley with seven kills, graduate senior Dru Kuck led with 16 digs and junior McKenna Scheib had a team-high five blocks.

The team looked to turn things around the next day against Southern Illinois but got off to a rocky start once again, dropping the first two sets 25-11 and 25-21. In the third set, the Braves showed some life as they were tied at 25, but ultimately lost 29-27 in a hard fought battle.

In this match, senior Abby Johnson led the team with nine kills with Coggin right behind her with seven. Sophomore Kendall Minta led the team with five blocks and senior Loren Scott led the team with 23 assists.

The Braves will finish out their season against I-74 rival Illinois State on Wednesday, where they hope to end a tough, injury-riddled year on a high note.