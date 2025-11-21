Rapid Recap: Volleyball shows fight in matches against UIC and Valparaiso

Gracie Furlong goes for a hit. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley volleyball wrapped up a competitive conference weekend with back-to-back matches against the University of Illinois-Chicago Flames and the Valparaiso Beacons.

Despite not getting a win, the Braves walked away with highlighted areas of growth, improved cohesion and stretches of high-level play that signaled positive steps forward for the team.

Bradley opened their weekend against the Flames, falling in four sets, 26-24, 18-25, 24-26 and 20-25.

The team started strong, keeping pace in a tightly contested first set that featured long rallies and efficient scoring. Their serve, receive and transition offense was effective early on, allowing them to challenge the Flames’ front-row pressure.

As the match progressed, the Flames’ size at the net and defensive depth created challenges for the Braves’ offense. Despite the solid serve-receive and several strong scoring stretches, Bradley struggled to string together long scoring runs and couldn’t overcome the pressure from the Flames.

The following day against the Beacons, the Braves displayed resilience and adaptability.

After falling behind with set losses of 16-25 and 20-25, Bradley responded with two of its strongest sets of the season. Improved ball control, quicker offensive tempo, and more substantial net presence allowed the Braves to take sets three and four, 25-22 and 25-21. The team’s ability to adjust defensively and apply pressure in transition created momentum, energizing the crowd and shifting the pace.

The fifth set remained competitive; however, the Beacons took an early lead and held on to seal the match 15-12. Although the comeback fell short, Bradley’s ability to rally showcased the team’s competitive character and potential for continued progress.

The Braves will miss the postseason this year. However, they have demonstrated significant improvement offensively and defensively throughout the season.