Rapid Recap: Volleyball’s losing streak extended in road losses

Karina Simatos digs the ball. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley volleyball (7-12) continues to search for their first conference win of the season, as they fell to UIC (13-6) and Valparaiso (11-9) on the road Oct. 6 and 7.

The Braves’ losing streak is now up to 10 games, the most consecutive losses the team has suffered since 2015 when they lost 16 in a row. Before last weekend, Bradley had only won two sets throughout the streak, which dates back to Sept. 9 in a win over Southern Indiana.

Injuries have been a big factor in the Braves’ misfortunes, so it was a good sign to see graduate transfer Dru Kuck and freshman Corrie Brown back on the court after missing the previous weekend. Kuck recorded a team-high 44 digs throughout the two matches while Brown added 11 assists and an ace.

On Friday against UIC, the Flames swept Bradley in three close sets. The Braves fell behind early in the first set but kept battling, eventually taking a lead on a UIC error to make the score 23-22. However, UIC claimed the next three points to win the frame.

The Flames held control for all of the second set to take it 25-22, but Bradley kept things even for the majority of the third frame. Eventually, UIC pulled ahead to close out the Braves 25-21. Bradley hit for just .100 throughout the match, but had a .219 hitting percentage in the third set.

Fifth-year senior Karagan Coggin led the way for the Braves with a .348 hitting percentage, and her eight kills were only outmatched by fellow senior Jasmine Green, who had nine. Junior McKenna Scheib added four blocks, which also led the team.

Following the loss in Chicago, the Braves traveled to Valparaiso on Saturday to take on the Beacons in a match that went all the way to five sets. It was the first time since Sept. 15 that Bradley didn’t get swept and the 3-2 loss matched their number of sets won over the past nine games.

Bradley won the first set 25-23 after a back-and-forth affair, with Green securing the final two kills to give her six in the frame. Valparaiso got a lead right away in the second set, but the Braves came back to within two before the Beacons rattled off seven straight points to pull away, eventually winning the set 25-17.

The third set started similar to the second, as Valparaiso got out to an 8-3 lead to begin the frame. Once again, the Braves clawed back, tying it up at eight and taking the lead three serves later. Valpo had a lead late in the match at 23-20, but Bradley claimed the final five points to win the set. The Braves hit at a .316 clip in the frame.

The Braves looked to use their momentum to win the fourth set, but the Beacons used a .323 hitting percentage and some errors from Bradley’s side to win the set 25-14. In the winner-take-all fifth set, Valpo hit .455 to win 15-6 and take the match.

Green led the team once again with 17 kills, while Coggin was right on her heels with 15 and sophomore Kendall Minta added 10. Redshirt senior Loren Scott contributed a season-high 40 assists and junior Silan Demirkol had a team-high 26 digs. Green and Kuck also had two aces apiece, but the Braves had 32 errors compared to Valpo’s 20.

Bradley will continue to strive for their first conference victory on Oct. 14 in a home tilt against Belmont.