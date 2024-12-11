Rapid Recap: Women’s basketball defeats Chicago State

Bradley (5-2) women’s basketball traveled to Chicago State (0-10) on Tuesday and defeated the Cougars 75-57.

The Braves utilized a balanced scoring attack to win their first game of a long stretch on the road.

Bradley was led in scoring by Soleil Barnes, who went five-for-11 from the floor and six-for-six from the free-throw line for 19 points. She also added six rebounds and led the team with seven assists.

Amy O’Hara and Ellie McDermid tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven. O’Hara set a career-high with 14 points on seven-for-nine shooting, while McDermid added three points.

Rounding out the starters were Kaylen Nelson with 10 points and Ruba Abo Hashesh with seven points. Abo Hashesh was second on the team in assists with five, while Nelson contributed two assists.

Claire McDougall led the bench with 10 points. Lila Posthuma scored seven points and Tamia Perryman scored five points. The three each had four rebounds, helping the Braves win the rebound battle 40-29. Carlie Vick also came off the bench and added a rebound.

Bradley will return to action on Dec. 12 when they travel to Champaign to take on the No. 21 ranked team, Illinois.