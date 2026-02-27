Rapid Recap: Women’s golf gets spring season off to a hot start

Women’s golf celebrates their tournament win at the Rio Verde Invitational. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

The Bradley women’s golf team picked up their spring season right where they left off in the fall.

Over this past weekend, the Braves swung their way to the top spot of the podium at the Rio Verde Invitational in Arizona. Bradley beat out 18 other schools to take home their first team title since last year’s Coyote Classic in Bartonville, Illinois.

After putting up a 12-over-par 300 on the first day, Bradley stood in sixth place but did not stay there for long. Dialing in, the Braves produced a three-over-par 291 on Saturday and clinched the team championship on Sunday with a six-over-par 294.

The 291 score would top the tournament for best single round team performance, and the Braves’ total score of 885 slides into the top 10 lowest team scores in program history.

Individually, Bradley saw very strong performances from seniors Caroline McConnell and Allison Pacocha, who both finished in the top five individual competitors.

McConnell’s even par of 216 was good enough for second place and nearly won her first. This was the second time this season McConnell took second place, the first being at the Coyote Creek Classic.

Close behind McConnell was her teammate Pacocha, who wound up tying for fourth place, her season’s best placing. Highlighted by Pacocha’s round two score of 70, not only was it a season’s best, she also tied her career low.

Next up was junior Jillian Cosler who tied for 13th place at six above par. This was her third time this season finishing in the top 20.

Rounding out the lineup were sophomores Peyton Coburn, who placed 30th, and Alyssa Mixon, who placed 66th.

Of their six competitions so far in the 2025-26 season, the Braves, teamwise, have placed top 10 in each and ranked top five in four of the six.

Looking ahead, the women’s golf team sets their sights on the Chris Banister Classic in Glencoe, Alabama on March 8-10.