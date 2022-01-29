Records are broken as track looks toward indoor season

Bradley’s Max Dieterich runs a relay. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Eleven months ago, Bradley’s track program pulled off one of its best performances in recent memory at the MVC Indoor Championship. The women scored the most points in program history (58) and it was the first time both the men’s and women’s teams scored over 50 points at the same indoor championship.

Now, the team could be running some of its best races ever, setting six school records and nearly 40 personal bests through just three meets.

“We’re doing really well,” head coach Darren Gauson said. “[We’re] off to a really good start, especially only three meets in, so at this point, we’re looking really good.”

Sprinting has long been a strong suit of this team and this year is no different. With 11 top-5 finishes and four school records on the young season, Gauson credits associate track & field coach Fabia McDonald for those accolades.

“I think Coach McDonald, who works with our sprinters and jumpers, just did an excellent job of recruiting and coaching that group,” Gauson said.

The squad certainly isn’t strapped for talent. Sophomore sisters Julia and Wilma Nielsen are back for their encore seasons, the latter fresh off an MVC Freshman of the Year award while the former claimed two titles at the conference championship last February.

Another sophomore who is taking their game to the next level is Max Dieterich, who through just one race in the 800-meter and the mile, has already set personal bests in both events. According to him, running his best this early in the season was shocking and he feels that there are even better times on the horizon.

“I want to continue to improve,” Dieterich said. “I was a bit surprised how well it already went because I don’t think I had as [much] preparation for the competitions. I still think there’s a lot more to come since I’m now getting better and better in training. I can see the progression there.”

In terms of newcomers, freshman Nicola Jansen broke the meet record at the Hawkeye Invitational for the 3,000-meter race in her first-ever indoor collegiate race. Running in at 9:26.14, Jansen was just over one second behind the school record set by Caitlin Busch in 2016. She hopes to topple that time before the season’s end.

“When I ran, I zoned out and I didn’t hear anything,” Jansen said about her record event. “After my race, [my team] was like, ‘You missed the record by one second.’ That kind of made me [think], ‘Next time, I should just go for the record.’”

The rest of the incoming class is also starting to make their presence felt. Freshman Amiyah Davis set the school record in the 400-meter on the same day that freshman Shae Fuller broke the record in the triple jump and freshman Maya Henderson set the school mark in the 600-meters.

Overall, Gauson thinks the women are looking pretty strong.

“We’re in a good spot on the women’s side, that’s for sure,” Gauson said. “Amiyah Davis has already elevated our program in the 400, Shae Fuller broke the school record during the triple jump, and then Nicola Jansen [is] ranked 21st in the nation. Our big thing is our women’s 800. We went first, second and third outdoors, so the Nielsen twins and [sophomore] Tiana LoStracco are important.”

The team has lofty goals, ones that Dieterich says everyone is working hard to accomplish.

“I think we’re all very dedicated to achieving the same result or even more this year,” Dieterich said. “The opportunities are bigger so everybody is more excited, more dedicated to achieving better results. Everybody is working towards that goal.”

Next up on the docket for the Braves is the UW Invitational this weekend in Seattle.