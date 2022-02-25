Renovations complete at indoor golf facility

A look at Bradley Golf’s new, expanded practice facility. Photo by Colten Kahler

This time of year does not provide the best weather for outdoor sports, but that isn’t holding back the Bradley Braves golf programs, as renovations have finished at their indoor facility, located at Shea Stadium. The renovations started last fall in October and November and officially finished at the end of January.

A few walls were demolished and the Braves received a big upgrade, adding in two hitting bays. More space for chipping has been added, which was needed due to the tight confines in the previous building design.

There is a lot to be excited about with the renovations, but it would not be possible without fundraising done by both the men’s and women’s golf programs, along with the generosity of multiple donors.

Men’s head coach Jeff Roche and women’s head coach Halley Morrell are excited both to use the newly renovated facility and for what it means for their programs going forward.

“I feel this [renovation] is going to move us ahead of numerous midwest schools,” Roche said. “Obviously, you have the Illinois’ and the Oklahomas of the world, but with the mid-majors, this will put us way ahead.”

The updates are not yet done, as the technology of the practice facility will continue to be updated and tweaked as time goes on.

The new simulators give the Braves many options, including playing virtual representations of real golf courses, working on certain clubs and yardages along with playing games and practicing with and against other teammates, giving the teams chances to compete before the spring season starts.

The two new simulators in the facility. Photo by Colten Kahler

The women are currently in Arizona for the Rio Verde Invitational, which provides early feedback for the practice that has been done over the winter months.

“I am most excited to see how it’s going to pay off in the next few days when we head to our first event,” Morrell said with a laugh. “Being able to practice there for the last month and a half, with them back at school, I am interested to see how it translates [to the course].”

A common theme in the discussions with players and coaches was the competition aspect that the new renovations bring to their practices.

“The biggest thing with golf is simulating competition, and oftentimes in other sports, you can’t do that in practice,” senior Megan Welch said. “That is one of the most unique aspects of golf and now with the facility we have, we can simulate competition and help us prepare.”

Junior Josh Kirkham of the men’s team shared much of the same thoughts as Welch.

“We have the ability to perform shots, drills and competitions with the additions, which has provided opportunities we did not have before,” Kirkham said.

The spring season has arrived for the women’s team and is right around the corner for the men’s team, who start this next Monday in Arizona as well, at the Dove Mountain Intercollegiate.