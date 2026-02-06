“Resilient”: The Theme for Softball’s 2026 Season

Bradley softball practicing in the Louisville Slugger Complex. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley softball entered this season under unexpected circumstances, as former head coach Sarah Willis stepped down in January and assistant coach Lauren Gambone assumed the role of interim head coach.

Though the program is navigating change, Gambone has hit the ground running and centered the team around one word this season: resilience.

The team finished just below .500 in 2025 with a 25-30 record, a step back from their 29-27 performance in 2024. However, the setbacks that may have caused this shift are ones Gambone knows the team can conquer.

“This group has faced its share of challenges,” said Gambone. “But they’ve never backed down from any of them. Every setback has pushed us to grow, and every tough moment has brought us closer together.”

Determined to build on last season, Gambone shared she planned to bring the team above .500 by emphasizing offensive production alongside defensive improvements.

“Our team is focused on becoming more consistent at the plate, generating runs and minimizing offensive droughts,” Gambone said. “We aim to stay competitive with a disciplined defense and a reliable pitching staff. As we continue developing our athletes, we also hope to expand and strengthen our depth to build a more balanced, versatile lineup.”

Gambone’s focus is not only on the changes and challenges the team is facing, but also on what remains consistent within the team.

“Our identity and goals remain unchanged. We will embrace challenges, build consistency, and stay true to who we are,” Gambone said.

As for what to expect from the Braves, they are coming in fierce and determined, with familiar faces expected to guide new additions and set the team up for a successful season.

“We expect to compete with every opponent we face this spring,” Gambone stated. “With key offensive returners such as Kierston McCoy, Ashley Breeding and Olivia Turner leading the charge, our lineup is poised to make an impact.”

“Our pitching staff features a few new faces, and I’m excited for Braves fans to see what they bring to the circle,” Gambone added. “Fans can expect a competitive, gritty group focused on the task ahead.”

The Braves kick off the season in San Antonio, TX, this weekend against the Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Incarnate Word Cardinals.