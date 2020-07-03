Reynolds named president of DI-AAA ADA

Chris Reynolds, Bradley Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, already has a lot on his plate, but his list of positions outside of the halls of Renaissance Coliseum just got a bit longer.

On June 18, Reynolds was named president of the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association for the 2020-21 school year. He served as vice president during the 2019-20 school year.

The D1-AAA ADA is an association of NCAA Division I athletic directors at schools that do not sponsor a football team. The group enhances common initiatives, especially relating to basketball programs.

“I look forward to working with the executive committee, officers and staff in our efforts to be a support to Division I-AAA athletics departments while we strive to assist in providing the best experience possible for our student-athletes competitively, academically and in their respective communities,” Reynolds said in a statement.

Reynolds is entering his third season on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, which selects the NCAA Tournament field every March. He also works on the NCAA’s Transfer Working group. Within the Missouri Valley Conference, Reynolds has served as a member of the conference’s executive committee and as chair of the administration committee.

In his five seasons overseeing Bradley’s athletic department, the Braves have enjoyed increased success across all sports. Between the 2017 and 2019 seasons, Bradley won six MVC titles, the most in any two-year span in the school’s history. In 2019-20, all fall sports finished in the top four in the conference, and both basketball programs finished within the top three.