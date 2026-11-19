Rosslee repeats: Championship bid headlines Braves’ regional competition

Jayde Rosslee running during a training session. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Repeating.

One of the hardest tasks in any sport is replicating success; it separates good athletes and teams from the greats.

While the good can have a phenomenal stretch or season, the greats build on their achievements as they dominate their sport for years.

Jayde Rosslee fits into the great category, as the senior punched his ticket to the NCAA Cross Country Championship for the second year straight.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t expected,” Rosslee said. “I’ve worked really hard this season, and I came in with a lot of confidence. I felt good, and I went out and executed.”

And execute he did.

Finishing at 28:55.1, Rosslee set the program record for the men’s 10K race and tied Bradley’s record for the highest placement at a regional meet, coming in sixth.

In terms of repeating, Rosslee cut his time down by over 90 seconds and jumped six spots higher compared to his performance at regionals last year.

“We figured out that what we did last year was working, and we used the same recipe,” Rosslee said.

For the rest of the men, it was a successful day for setting personal bests in the 10K. All four remaining Braves set personal records: Caleb Lind (52nd, 30:03.1), Jacob Trangmar (63rd, 30:18.8), Oliver Burns (68th, 30:20.5), and Travis Gaffney (69th, 30:21.8).

The men landed ninth out of 28 scoring teams, marking the fifth year in a row that they finished within the top 10 at regionals.

On the women’s team, Noelle Steines dropped another second off of her previous 6K program record to finish 17th. Finishing with a 19:54.1 and an All-Region honor was the perfect way to cap her stellar sophomore campaign.

Among the remaining women, senior Carissa Hamilton placed second among the Braves and 46th overall, clocking a personal best of 20:36.7.

Just four spots behind her, junior Skyler Balzer came in at 20:38.3. Freshman Pauline Kleesiek recorded a 20:47.2 to finish 67th in her first regional competition. Finally, in her final NCAA regional, fifth-year senior Trixie Wraith placed 73rd with a time of 20:51.3.

Looking ahead, Jayde Rosslee will close his cross country season at one final meet.

“I’m coming in with clear goals, and there’s definitely an expectation that I have for myself,” Rosslee said. “Having the experience of knowing what to expect and what the goal is, I should be in a much better place this year than last year.”

Rosslee will attempt to accomplish his goals at the NCAA Cross Country Championship on Saturday, Nov. 21, in Terre Haute, Ind.