So close, yet so far: Bradley tennis’ record-tying season ends in quarterfinal gut punch

Ann Hsieh setting up to return the ball. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Sometimes, a season doesn’t end because a team wasn’t good enough – it ends because the margin for error disappears.

Bradley tennis learned this the hard way Friday, as the Braves pushed Drake to the brink before falling 4-3 in a quarterfinal thriller that perfectly captured both the progress and heartbreak of their 2026 campaign.

The difference came down to pressure moments – the exact kind Bradley has spent all season learning to navigate. Drake’s pair of 6-4 doubles wins gave the Bulldogs the early edge, forcing Bradley to chase from behind, and while the Braves answered repeatedly, they couldn’t quite flip enough of the biggest swings.

Mariia Pukhina’s dominant 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles was a major bright spot, while walkover victories in No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles kept Bradley alive. But Drake’s top-lineup strength and a comeback win over Ruby Tseng in three sets ultimately proved decisive.

Ann Hsieh nearly authored one of Bradley’s biggest moments of the season. After dropping her first set, she fought back with a second-set tiebreak win before her match was left unfinished.

“I just needed to trust myself and take it one point at a time,” Hsieh said. “I didn’t need to think about anything else.”

The team around her fueled that resilience.

“My teammates cheered for me very loudly,” Hsieh added. “They said, ‘We trust you, so you need to trust yourself too.’”

Bradley finishes 9-13 overall, its most wins since 2022, and tied the program record with four MVC victories.

For Hsieh, the season revealed how close this team really is.

“Many of our matches this season were only one match away,” Hsieh said. “If we can maintain our rhythm better, maybe we can have better results.”

For a program on the rise, Friday hurt – but it looked a lot like a promising foundation for what comes next.