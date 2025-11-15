Soccer closes out season with loss to Drake

Jaime Ponce goes for a pass. Image courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley soccer’s season finale against Drake mirrored much of their year: flashes of promise, but ultimately another night where they were unable to deliver the result needed.

The Braves were looking to snap a winless streak that dated back to mid-September as well as pick up their first conference win of the year.

Forty minutes in, it looked like their luck had finally turned around.

Nine minutes into the match, Bradley struck first by way of a goal from junior forward DJ Koulai, his third of the season.

After a cross from freshman midfielder Luke Knotts into open space at the top of the box, Koulai was able to outrun a Bulldog defender and volleyed the ball past the keeper into the net.

The Braves extended their lead in the 39th minute of the match, as Koulai dribbled into the box and fired a pass towards fellow junior forward Stephen Saladin, who tapped the ball into the net and gave Bradley a 2-0 advantage.

The lead put the Braves in a great spot to secure their first conference win of the year. However, cracks were beginning to show as they were outshot 10-to-2 in the first half by Drake.

Then, disaster struck.

Carlson strikes

Just minutes after Saladin extended Bradley’s lead to two, the Bulldogs got one back. Graduate forward Evan Carlson collected the ball outside the box and blasted a shot into the back of the net from nearly 30 yards out.

It was a high-quality shot that would be nearly impossible for any goalkeeper to stop, and Drake went into halftime with their deficit cut to 2-1.

However, Carlson would not be done tormenting the Braves. Nine minutes into the second half, he headed a cross past Bradley keeper Drew Berry to equalize the game. Just four minutes later, a Braves foul inside the box sent Carlson to the penalty spot.

Carlson shot to the left, and the ball just barely got past the outstretched arm of Berry to complete the hat trick and give the Bulldogs the lead.

Drake continued to dominate the match, outshooting Bradley 12-to-6 in the second half. The Braves had chances to equalize, but they couldn’t find the net.

With just 90 seconds left in the game, Drake’s Snorre Espersen made a run into space and retrieved a through pass to get one-on-one with Berry. As the clock continued to wind down, Espersen fired the ball past Berry to put the nail in Bradley’s coffin.

Bradley desperately tried to answer, coming close to getting one back on a corner, but it was too late.

As the final whistle sounded, the Braves’ season came to a close.

Bradley will now turn its sights to the offseason, focusing on regrouping after a season in which it won only two games, aiming to improve and make the conference tournament next fall.