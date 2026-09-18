Soccer endures scoreless first half in fifth tie of the year against SIU Edwardsville

Connor Chester celebrates the go-ahead goal versus SIU Edwardsville. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley soccer went into Wednesday’s matchup with two consecutive draws and a fire to grab their second win of the season.

Unfortunately for the Braves, the game ended 1-1, marking their fifth draw of the year against a now 1-4-1 SIU Edwardsville squad.

The first half was a battle of goalkeepers, as none of the attackers could optimize the chances they found themselves with. Bradley keeper Marçal Salom Chandre had to make two saves in the first 45 minutes to keep his team in it.

Because of the defensive prowess from both sides, the game went into halftime as a 0-0 tie, prompting some serious changes offensively. The Cougars, who were rebranded as the 66ers in honor of the 100-year anniversary of Route 66, outshot the Braves 7-3 in the first half.

It took Bradley eight minutes to get back into the swing of things, but they put multiple shots on goal, including the go-ahead strike from sophomore Connor Chester. On a play that saw a lovely grounded pass from freshman Liam Healey, the midfielder pounced on the ball in the middle of the box and found the top right corner.

That lead would only last 14 minutes.

SIUE defender Archie McDonnell attempted a long range shot from outside the box, which Chandre jumped for, but he couldn’t deflect it. The 66ers leveled the score, and it would stay that way for the final 19 minutes.

Chandre and the defense did a great job keeping five more shots from entering the goal while Bradley had a couple shots of their own, including one from freshman Braden Missey that hit the woodwork.

As the final whistle blew, both teams embraced one another after a hard-fought battle. The Braves now stand at 1-1-5 with a week to go before the crucial conference schedule.

Until then, Bradley returns home to Shea Stadium to face Chicago State on Saturday, still looking for that important second win. The Family Weekend game kicks off at 2 p.m.