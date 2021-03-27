Softball opens conference play strong, taking two of three against Valpo

Bradley junior Camryn Monteer at the plate against Valparaiso. Photo courtesy Bradley Athletics.

This past week, Bradley softball opened conference play with a series victory over Valparaiso, taking both games of a Saturday doubleheader before losing Sunday’s series finale. The Braves opened the series with a comeback win in game one of a doubleheader by a score of 5-3.

Bradley fell behind early in game one, as Valpo put two runs on the board in the top of the third inning. Senior Vicki Zaluske put the Braves on the board in the bottom of the third hitting a sacrifice fly to center field to score freshman Avry Blume.

The Braves were still down 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth until sophomore Lucy Mead hit a two-out single and then stole second base, putting her in scoring position for sophomore Camryn Monteer, who singled down the line to bring Mead in to tie the game. Zaluske then put the Braves on top after her double to left-center field scored Monteer.

The Braves continued to score heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Junior Taise Thompson singled up the middle to start the inning off. Junior Jillian Navarro then gave the Braves a comfortable lead after hitting a two-run home run that put the Braves ahead 5-2.

Valpo threatened with multiple runners in scoring position but only brought in one run in the top of the seventh inning.

In game two of the doubleheader, the Braves stepped up. Bradley routed Valpo, 16-1, tying the program record for most runs scored in a conference game.

The Braves scored 10 of their 16 runs in the second inning alone. The Braves scored two more runs in the third inning making it a score of 12-0. In the fourth inning, the Braves put up another four runs and gave up Valpo’s lone run in the top of the fifth inning.

In game two, the Braves allowed only one run on four hits. Four Braves finished with multiple hits and multiple RBIs. Pitcher Morgan Radford picked up the win as she went the full five innings allowing only one walk and tossing five strikeouts.

In game three of the series, the Braves’ seven-game winning streak was snapped with a 4-0 loss. Bradley outhit Valpo six hits to five, but was unable to capitalize with runners on base in five of the seven innings played.

The Braves will look to continue their momentum at Southern Illinois this weekend.

SIU has been on a roll this season, as they have already played 23 games and boast a 20-3 record overall. The Salukis are 2-1 in conference play.

This series will also be played in Carbondale, where SIU is currently 11-1, while the Braves are 2-2 on the road.

The Braves’ offense has come alive lately, averaging about 4.8 runs per game over their last eight. Their pitchers have settled into their roles much better over the last two weeks as they have only allowed an average of 2.4 runs per game over their last eight games. The Braves look to continue both of those trends heading into their three-game series this weekend.

Game one against SIU is set for tomorrow at noon.