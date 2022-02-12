Softball state champion stays home at Bradley

Addie Welsh stands in the batters box in a fall exhibition game. Photo courtesy of Josh Schwam/Bradley Athletics

It was June 16, 2021 at Petersen Hotels Field in Peoria. Addie Welsh was standing on third.

The bases were loaded, and the game was tied in the bottom of the 8th as she awaited the pitch that would hopefully give the Illini Bluffs Tigers their only state championship in any sport.

Welsh looked down the line, only 60 feet away from history.

“It was a really exciting feeling knowing how close we were to winning that state championship,” the freshman said. “Deep down, I knew that Kristen Graham was up there hitting, and I knew that she was gonna get that hit and bring me home.”

That hit came as Welsh watched the ball sail over the St. Anthony shortstop’s head into left center. Running home, arms fully extended in the air, she crossed the plate and immediately turned around to embrace teammate and fellow senior Emma Hicks as the school of just 250 in Glasford was crowned champion.

Now, that championship DNA is here at Bradley, playing on the same field where she achieved her dream.

Welsh scored all three runs for the Tigers during that game on top of her three hits, something that is not new for the right-handed shortstop. During the winning season, she led the team with a .583 average and 35 hits on her way to first-team all-state and first-team all-conference.

Hailing from Mapleton, Illinois, Welsh was originally born in Peoria with both of her parents being Bradley graduates. She fondly remembers her days of growing up in the River City.

“As a little kid, I would come here and watch Bradley softball games,” Welsh said. “And now that I’m here playing, it’s kind of full circle.”

That hometown spirit runs deep within Welsh, as it played a big factor in her decision to commit here.

“I wanted to stay home and play in front of my friends and family,” Welsh said. “I feel like not a lot of people get that opportunity to grow up and play where they’re from, and it’s awesome.”

Hitting .427 as early as sophomore year, Welsh shone on the basepaths as well, swiping 24 bases and scoring 37 runs during that sophomore season as a Tiger. However, that doesn’t mean she didn’t have power, as she tied for second on her team with three home runs her senior year while leading the team with seven triples.

Also lettering in basketball and volleyball, she earned all-conference honors in both sports and a second-place finish in state for volleyball her junior year. While these experiences were useful for Welsh, softball will always be her number one.

“I’ve always enjoyed [softball] the most [and] I put the most time into it,” Welsh said. “But I felt like I really did benefit from playing three sports throughout high school. I gained a lot more athleticism, and all around it helped me with softball, too.”

On top of her athleticism and speed, head coach Amy Hayes thinks Welsh’s glove will be an asset to the Braves from the start.

“I think defensively, she’s a stud out there,” Hayes said. “I love the fact that she’s a little fiery at times, and she’s an extreme competitor, and I love to watch her play.”

The excitement for this 4-tool newcomer is palpable, but for Welsh, the excitement comes from getting to play with her new teammates.

“I think we have a really talented group of girls this year,” Welsh said. “We have a good blend of us younger players along with the seniors and their leadership. We’re on our quest for an MVC championship this year.”

Illini Bluffs’ flamboyant rally hats may also make an appearance, although Welsh does not expect them anytime soon.

“Maybe in the future,” Welsh said. “I haven’t thought about that yet, but it would be something.”

Welsh and the rest of the Braves start their season today in the kickoff classic against Weber State.