Staff Pick: Who will win the NBA title?

Larry O’Brien Trophy. Photo courtesy of Noah Graham/Getty Images.

With the NBA Play-In Tournament underway and the playoffs beginning on Saturday, the quest to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy is on. Will anybody be able to take down the Thunder? The Scout Sports Staff has made their picks for who they think will win the NBA title.

Oklahoma City Thunder

By Ethan Diamond

I get it’s not the flashiest pick, but it’s the most obvious. The Thunder will likely repeat as NBA Champions this year in their quest to build a dynasty.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again dominated the league with 31.1 points per game, with Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams each posting 17.1 points per game. The latter dealt with an injury earlier in the season but has now returned in time for the playoffs. To put it simply, this team is loaded.

There was a brief period when this team was on pace to break the all-time regular season wins record, but they returned to Earth and finished 64-18, still with the best record in the league. They should breeze through the winner of the Warriors-Suns play-in game and likely won’t face their toughest test until the conference finals.

For the first time since the 2017-2018 Warriors, the NBA will have a repeat champion with the Thunder.

Detroit Pistons

By Jake Aimone

Two years removed from a catastrophic 14-win season, Detroit has found itself in the one seed for the first time in nearly 20 years. The second-best defense in the league, based on points allowed, has propelled the Pistons to a 60-22 record, their third-best record of all time and the third-best in the league.

Led by superstar guard Cade Cunningham, the Pistons ended the year in the top three in net rating at 8.4, which is the difference between average points scored and average points allowed.

The only concern for Detroit Cunningham’s health, as he is recovering from a collapsed lung about a month ago. While he was able to play the final two games of the regular season, doubts still linger on whether or not Cunningham will be back to form.

The good news is how Detroit performed without their star player: the Pistons went 8-3 in the 11 games that Cunningham missed. If Cunningham can replicate his efforts from the regular season, look for the Pistons to dominate the East and make a push for the crown.

Boston Celtics

By Micah Gatewood

With the excitement of the playoffs coming in, the second-seeded Celtics are a proper candidate

for a shot at the title.

The Star Jay duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have made a great impact for the team with

multiple 30+ game performances. Even with Tatum’s absence after rupturing his Achilles tendon in May 2025, Brown has been picking up the scoring load and has been making a great effort to keep the Celtics dreams alive. Since Tatum’s return, the pair have been up and running as one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Other factors making the Celtics contenders are their championship depth and elite defense. The Celtics have been in this same spot two years ago when they won the chip in 2024, so this

isn’t new to the team. With their efficient defense, the Celtics have true potential.

Denver Nuggets

By Jaylen Harris

The Denver Nuggets are my favorite to win the championship because their roster just makes sense from top to bottom. It all still runs through the walking triple-double Nikola Jokić, who controls the game at his own pace and makes everyone around him better without forcing anything.

What’s different this year compared to last is how complete the team feels. Jamal Murray is still that clutch playoff scorer, and Aaron Gordon continues to do the physical, defensive work that doesn’t always show up in the box score. On the wing, Cameron Johnson and Tim Hardaway Jr. bring shooting, which makes it almost impossible to double Jokić.

Then you’ve got depth that actually matters. Christian Braun and Peyton Watson bring energy and defense, while Bruce Brown gives them that do-it-all versatility off the bench. It’s not just talent – it’s fit.

That’s what makes Denver dangerous. They don’t rely on hero ball, they don’t panic and they’ve got guys who know their roles. If they stay healthy, this roster is built to win four playoff series – and that’s why they could take it all.

New York Knicks

By Mark Wagner

After resting all of their starters for their final regular-season game, the Knicks are ready to make a playoff run that could end with an NBA championship.

After firing Tom Thibodeau, it looked grim for basketball in the Big Apple, but head coach Mike Brown has been leading this team to the same heights and then some. With their star duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 46.1 points per game, New York might be the most underrated contender in the Eastern Conference, not to mention their incredible role player trio of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart rounding out their starting lineup.

With teams like the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics out East, New York feels like an afterthought to most fans. But with the team allowing the fewest points in the NBA on average and posting a +6.3 point differential, the Knicks are in prime condition to win some silverware in June, barring injuries.