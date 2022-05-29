Staff Picks: Favorite Bradley sports moment

Terry Roberts and the Braves listen during a huddle. Photo by Larry Larson.

Loyola’s going-away party at Carver Arena

By Rodrigo Perez

While this win was worth as much as any other, the significance of beating Loyola after it had opted to leave the Missouri Valley Conference made the victory extra special.

I was lucky enough to experience everything from the baseline with the band. We played our loudest and cheered our hardest that night, as we truly felt that we could sway the outcome.

In the end, there was one chant that I remember clearly, and it didn’t come from the band or the cheerleaders — it came from Bradley basketball fans.

“M-V-C! M-V-C! M-V-C!”

Bradley Men’s Basketball vs. UNI (December 1, 2021)

By Nick Zoll

I was fortunate enough to be in attendance at the conference home opener for the men’s basketball team this season, which was certainly a game to remember.

The Braves went back-and-forth in a hard-fought matchup with Northern Iowa (UNI), who were the eventual 2021-22 MVC regular season champions. As the clock ticked with seconds remaining, Bradley guard Terry Roberts sank the go-ahead lay-up, sending Carver Arena into a frenzy.

UNI guard AJ Green nearly reversed the momentum with a half-court heave that didn’t miss by much. However, it was Roberts’ heroics that ultimately helped the Braves start 1-0 in conference play.

Baseball’s revolutionary win over No. 16 Dallas Baptist

By Jonathan Michel

When the 16th-ranked Dallas Baptist Patriots came into town on Easter weekend, the Braves’ baseball team had lost three of their last four, including a 20-5 drubbing at the hands of Wright State most recently.

However, after jumping out to a 7-0 lead after two innings in the first game, Bradley showed that they could still play with the cream of the crop in the Missouri Valley Conference. Coaches in DBU’s dugout repeatedly said, “Let’s DBU ‘em,” and while I wasn’t quite sure what exactly that meant, they were unsuccessful at it.

The Braves’ standout pitching duo of Jacob Kisting and Taylor Catton sealed a 10-4 victory to open the series and followed it up with a 5-3 triumph the next day. In a reversal of the outcome of the Revolutionary War, it was those clad in red who defeated the Patriots.

Great teams, even better people

By Matt Lucas

Through three years on campus, I’ve been lucky enough to witness some pretty cool moments, but even with Arch Madness and Hoops in the Heartland titles, I find that my greatest memories were the ones where my friends were right there with me.

My freshman year was all about connections, and being the only sports communication major in my friend group, I figured I needed to get all my engineering and STEM majors to experience my favorite part about Bradley: the sports teams.

Whiteout Volleyball games, soccer matches that lasted deep into the night and basketball domination over Illinois State were all fun, but having my friends there to experience it all was the best part.