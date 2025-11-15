Staff Picks: Midseason Super Bowl Picks

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes shake hands after Super Bowl 59. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Now that we’re ten weeks into the NFL season, we’ve seen plenty of newcomers emerge in the race for the Lombardi as well as a few familiar faces. The Scout Sports staff has made their picks for who will win the Super Bowl this year now that we’re more than halfway through.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Ethan Diamond

The Buccaneers entered this season having won the NFC South four years in a row, and they’re well on course to win their fifth straight division title. Baker Mayfield is yet again playing at a high level, throwing 16 touchdowns to just two interceptions through the first ten weeks of the season. Standout rookie Emeka Egbuka has put himself as the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and a backfield combination of Rachaad White and the soon-to-be returning Bucky Irving will make a challenging run game to stop. Tampa has had some tough losses to the Eagles, Lions and Patriots, but they have beaten the Seahawks and have back-to-back tests coming up against the Bills and Rams.

With a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way following those two matchups, the Buccaneers are well set to receive a good seed in the playoffs and compete for their second Super Bowl of the 2020s.

Kansas City Chiefs

By Latif Love

The Kansas City Chiefs are still amongst the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season despite a 5-4 record. Part of Vegas’s confidence in the Chiefs is their reputation as one of the best teams in the NFL over the last seven years, but they’ve also performed better than a typical 5-4 team. Their four losses have all been by one score and against opponents with a combined record of 25-12. Three of the losses were without significant pieces, such as wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

Since the Chiefs have gotten closer to full health, they’ve won three of their last four games and sport top-10 defenses and offenses in EPA per play. It would be a bad process to pick against them.

Seattle Seahawks

By Jake Aimone

When you score 30-plus points in five of nine games and own a 7-2 record while being unbeaten on the road, you’re doing something right. While the 12th man hasn’t been as effective as Hawks nation would like, Seattle has dominated the offensive, defensive and special teams sides in virtually every game this season.

Free agent acquisitions Sam Darnold and Demarcus Lawrence have proven to be massive wins, with Cooper Kupp still waiting to make his mark in Seattle. Not to mention, with the arrival of Rashid Shaheed at the deadline, the offense can now stretch the field even further while already having the best receiver in the league: Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Led by Smith-Njigba and a defense reminiscent of the Legion of Boom, the Seahawks are primed to not only improve their record from last season but also to make a push for the Lombardi trophy.

Detroit Lions

By Cristina Solano

The Detroit Lions’ 2025 season has been a roller coaster filled with statement wins and humbling lessons. On their best days, the Lions have looked unstoppable, powered by Jared Goff’s sharp decision-making, Amon-Ra St. Brown’s consistency and a dominant offensive line that sets the tone early. Their defense, led by Aidan Hutchinson, has shown flashes of brilliance, shutting down elite offenses and creating game-changing turnovers.

However, the journey hasn’t been flawless. Costly penalties, missed tackles and inconsistent red zone execution have hurt them in a few close losses. Still, what defines this team is their response to adversity. Each setback has fueled growth, with the Lions proving they can adjust, refocus and finish strong. As the postseason nears, Detroit stands as one of the NFL’s most resilient and balanced teams. They are ready to turn a season of highs and lows into a historic Super Bowl run.

Philadelphia Eagles

By Carolina Martinez

Two for two, Eagles all the way in 2026.

With the Philadelphia Eagles currently sitting in the top five of league standings (7-2), the team is bound to climb up to the winning spot in February.

The Kansas City Chiefs hold as the Super Bowl favorite, but that’s for bandwagon dynasty favorites. The Eagles blew them away 40-22, and they’d do it again. Already winning against a decorated team only makes the strive to overcome picks even more inspiring. We already saw that they are well capable. They are considered a strong contender with early odds placing them among the top teams.

Los Angeles Rams

By Jaylen Harris

The Los Angeles Rams, currently sitting near the top of the NFC standings with a 7-2 record, are playing arguably the best football in the league.

The dynamic offense of quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams is nearly unstoppable, consistently ranking among the league’s best in passing offense. The defense is also playing at a high level, ranking second in points allowed per game, providing the necessary balance for a deep playoff run. With a veteran head coach in Sean McVay and a roster peaking at the right time, the Rams have the firepower and defensive grit to navigate the NFC and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

New England Patriots

By Ian Manley

The Patriots are red-hot this year. They’re currently 8-2 and have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league. Making the playoffs is an inevitability, and their wins over the Bills and Buccaneers prove they can compete with some of the best teams in the NFL.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye is currently the MVP favorite. He boasts a stellar completion percentage of 71.7 and is third in the league in both passing yards and touchdowns. His excellent play, paired with a top-10 defensive unit in yards allowed, makes for an all-star combination that will be tough to stop once January football arrives.

Buffalo Bills

By Mark Wagner

Despite already having three losses, Buffalo is still one of the favorites to win Super Bowl 60. The Bills have won the division for five years in a row, and if they can grab some key wins, it will be six.

Love it or hate it, a team with Josh Allen under center belongs in the playoffs, and the gunslinging quarterback out of Wyoming has made it very clear that he can lead a team, even without All-Pro weapons. Running back James Cook gives Buffalo another key piece, as he’s currently second in the league in rushing yards. Additionally, the defense – while not lighting it up statistically – is still reliable when they need to come in clutch.

While they are trailing the division to the Patriots, the Bills are still sixth in the conference and even with a wild card spot, they can do some serious damage. If they can bring their A-game with them to the playoffs, we could finally see the Lombardi Trophy grace the city of Buffalo for the first time.