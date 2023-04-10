Tennis falls to conference leader Redbirds at home

Kirstin Hailey returns a ball. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Getting its first action of the spring season, the Markin tennis courts hosted the I-74 rivalry as Illinois State battled Bradley. The Braves (7-9, 2-3) faltered 6-1, allowing the Redbirds to stay unbeaten in conference (11-6, 5-0).

The doubles competition resulted in an Illinois State sweep for the lone point, while Bradley was still able to remain competitive in the first two matches.

The junior-sophomore combo of Madalena Andrade and Kirstin Hailey lost a close 6-4 decision followed by freshman Anna Belogliadova and junior Maria Bezmenova who were retired by the same 6-4 score.

Freshman Mariia Pukhina and junior Alex Hildreth were shut out in their attempt, dropping the final doubles decision 6-0.

Singles didn’t start well for Bradley either with Belogliadova losing 6-0 paired with a slightly closer 6-2 defeat in the second set. Pukhina was not much different, losing 6-1, 6-3. The Braves avoided the shutout when Hailey’s opponent, Nevena Kolarevic, retired after the first set, granting Hailey the unconventional win.

Bezmenova had a much more competitive loss with straight sets of 6-4. However, Andrade couldn’t seem to get it together, losing a combined 12-0 in her two singles sets. Freshman Madi Rogers stole the second set for a 6-4 win but still ended up falling 10-4 in her third set.

The Braves now drop to sixth in conference but will have opportunities to improve playing at cellar-team Valparaiso at 12 p.m. today and Illinois-Chicago the following day at 8 a.m. in Chicago.