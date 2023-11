The Scouting Report: We’re Back!

After a long hibernation, The Scouting Report is back!

Join Sports Co-Editors Rodrigo Perez and Mason Klemm, and contributors Latif Love and Gabriel Holowka as we go over this past week’s Bradley sports action.

This week, we talk men’s basketball at UAB, women’s basketball in Kansas City, review the volleyball weekend action and hear some exclusive audio from our Duke Deen feature.