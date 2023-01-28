Track and field records broken at Cyclone Open

Wilma Nielsen paces herself. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Last week, Bradley’s men’s and women’s track and field teams made their way to Ames, Iowa, for the Cyclone Open where they displayed some magic in the lanes. Multiple school records were shattered and many other athletes etched their numbers in the history books.

Sophomore Eli Rieker was one of the standouts as he broke the school record for the 60 meter with an overall time of 7.02. He also placed in the top 10 for the 200 meter with a final time of 22.78.

“He is a really hard working guy,” head coach Darren Gauson said. “That score puts him right up there in the Valley, [I am] really proud of him.”

Also placing in the top 10 for the men’s team was George Watson, who ran the mile with an official time of 4:04.51. Another top 10 finisher rounding things out for the men’s team was graduate Alec Danner. The Woodridge, Ill., native ran in the men’s 3k with a time of 8:09.60.

The women’s side was equally, if not more, successful.

Freshman Leah Thames tied the overall school record in the 60 with a time of 7.82. Also joining in on the fun was sophomore Nicola Jansen who recorded Bradley’s second best time in school history for the women’s mile with a time of 4:45.96.

“[Leah] ran really well for the 200 meters as well,” Gauson said. “[Which] was also not too far off from the school record.”

Gauson mentioned redshirt sophomore Wilma Nelson who captured a school record at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:03.46; her second school record in just two weeks.

“We now have three girls who are ranked in the top twenty in the country right now,” Gauson said. “Which is just incredible for our program right now.”

Gauson also highlighted that the women’s side is ranked No. 14 in the Midwest region, one of the more competitive regions in the sport.

“We’re cooking on the women’s side,” said Gauson. “Things are really good.”

Each year the Braves continue to sprint through as one of the best in the sport. It’s early, but this year it looks to be the same story yet again for Gauson and company.

Bradley will be back in action at the IU Relays in Bloomington, Indiana, today and going through the weekend.