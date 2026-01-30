The Bradley Scout

Twenty-three personal bests: Bradley shines at Larry Wieczorek Invitational

Bradley men’s track and field team practicing at the Louisville Slugger Complex. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

The Braves kicked off the 2026 indoor season with a strong weekend at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational, with 23 personal bests and a program record being set against a variety of competitive teams from around the Midwest.

The standout performance came from Jamie Phillips, who broke the Bradley program record in the Men’s 600m premier race with a time of 1:17.88, topping the previous mark set by David Shadid in 2019 by more than two seconds, earning first place.

Phillips’ win was one of four individual victories for the Braves. David Locke took first in the Men’s 800m premier race with a time of 1:49.72, one of the fastest times in program history. Meanwhile, Sawyer LeBlanc and Kaitlyn Sheppard each captured victories in their respective mile premier races with strong clockings for the Women’s team.

Nadia Potgieter set one of the top times in Bradley history in the Women’s mile and 4x400m relay team, made up of Carolina Martinez, Julia de Palma, Eilen Breene and Julia Brown posted one of the fastest relay times in program history.

The Braves also saw solid results in sprints and relays from Olivia Redpath, Bryndon Wallace, Angelo Echols, Ava Wilson and Nathan Miller.

Bradley now turns its focus to the Mayo Invitational in Notre Dame and the Terrier Classic in Boston this weekend as the team looks to build on its early-season success.