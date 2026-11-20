“We just weren’t locked in and focused from the start”: Execution errors plague Braves in loss to Purdue Fort Wayne

Max Gaspa controls the ball against Purdue Fort Wayne. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Trevon Payton and Max Gaspa entered their postgame media conferences with defeat drenched over their faces.

Just days after an inspiring trip to Florida where they squeezed out two hard-fought victories, Bradley failed to capitalize on a chance to extend their win streak to three against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Gaspa, who had the best day of his collegiate career, spoke quietly while discussing his performance. Payton had sparked the Braves offense in the second half, but kept his head down as he focused more on his foul-ridden first half performance.

Their expressions summarized a drowsy evening on the court as Bradley fell to the Mastodons 78-73.

“We couldn’t execute, we didn’t listen, we didn’t focus on the game plan and we definitely didn’t know the personnel,” Braves head coach Brian Wardle said. “Very frustrating to coach tonight because our competitive spirit wasn’t there.”

Bradley entered this game with a win probability of 73.2% according to ESPN Analytics. Early on, they were finding rhythm and connecting on their opportunities, leading by eight points at two separate times in the first half.

But then the Mastodons mounted a comeback, and the Braves seemingly had no response. Even as they entered half trailing by just one point, the concerns over execution, which had been noticed long before tipoff, were beginning to flare up.

“I said in the shootaround today that there was a lack of focus and a lack of execution,” Wardle said. “We had guys lost, and those same guys were pretty lost tonight too.”

What resulted was Bradley’s worst defensive performance of the season, as they gifted Purdue Fort Wayne numerous shots, rebounds and turnovers that saw them go down by double digits.

“We just weren’t locked in and focused from the start,” Payton said. “We were supposed to be switching and running on ball screen stuff. We were late on all that stuff and they just took advantage of what we were missing.”

The Braves showed fight in the second half, with Payton scoring 14 of his 16 points in the final 10:50 to give them a fighting chance. Bradley had even gotten the deficit down to just one, but the same errors that plagued them all game prevented them from completing the comeback.

After Timoty van der Knapp knocked down a three to bring their run to 12-2, the Mastodons responded with a layup to push the lead back to three. A failed three point attempt by the Braves combined with two free throws the other way essentially sunk the dagger in Bradley’s chances at winning.

If there’s one thing the Braves can take as a positive from this game, it was the performance of Gaspa, who scored a career-high 16 points to fuel Bradley’s offense early.

“I just got open shots,” Gaspa said. “Coach says when we have open shots we have to shoot and that’s what I did.”

The Spanish guard has been thrust into the starting point guard role for the past five games with Dietrich Richardson’s injury, and has steadily been improving in his first games in the States.

“Here, I’m playing people of my age so it’s very physical and the game is pretty different,” Gaspa said. “I have to adapt, and about the minutes, you have to be ready for the opportunities that you get and try to do your best.”

But while Gaspa was in the midst of his best game as a Brave, yet another injury struck the team as junior forward Xander Alarie went down with an ankle injury. After initially trying to play through it, he was shut down for the rest of the night after his first series back on the court.

Alarie becomes another name in the long list of Braves who have dealt with injuries this year. Presently, Richardson, Josh Ibukunoluwa, Georgi Gerganov and Race Kowalczyk are out with injuries, while van der Knapp is still working towards full fitness following his return to game action.

“It’s frustrating, but it is what it is this year,” Wardle said. “I’ve had more injuries in the last three years than I’ve probably had in my previous 14 or 15 years combined. The injury bug has just really hit us lately more than usual. It would be nice to have a full roster to see what we could do with this, but it’s going to be a while.”

Bradley will need to put these execution issues behind them for their next game on Saturday as they head west to take on Pacific 14 days after a similarly poor performance against the Tigers.

“This was our worst defensive performance of the year, worst execution on the court, worst execution of the scouting report and understanding personnel,” Wardle said. “We have to correct all that in the short turnaround for Pacific.”