Women’s basketball completes comeback after slow first quarter against Bellarmine

Ellie McDermid tips off on Saturday against Bellarmine. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley women’s basketball continued their month-long road trip with a stop in Louisville, prepping to take the court against Bellarmine at the aptly named Knights Hall.

Almost a year ago, the Braves hosted the Knights at Renaissance Coliseum and defended their turf with a 67-38 win. But this year, the script was flipped and Bradley had to make the drive five hours southeast.

Bellarmine looked to capitalize on their home court advantage early. Despite Bradley taking a 4-3 lead in the first minute with layups from graduate forward Charia Smith and freshman guard Alice Veilleux, the Knights went on a 9-0 run for the next six minutes.

The Braves added one more bucket on a Veilleux layup, but Bellarmine scored twice more to end the first quarter at 16-6. This was also the first time this season Bradley was held to single-digit points in the first 10 minutes of a game.

However, the Braves stepped back on the hardwood in the second quarter with a different energy, starting with a three-pointer from Ellie McDermid just 10 seconds into the period. Bradley cut the lead to two by the media timeout after a pair of threes from McDermid and junior guard Mya Wardle, but Bellarmine ramped up their offense after the break to extend their lead back to 10.

One final three from junior guard-forward Lila Posthuma made the score 29-22 at the halftime whistle. McDermid was Bradley’s leading scorer up to that point with six, followed closely by Smith and Veilleux with four.

The third quarter started with another three from Posthuma, but the Knights responded twice more, turning it into a battle as each team traded basket after basket.

With two minutes left in the quarter and down 43-34, Bradley went on a run, scoring eight unanswered points to end the quarter trailing by only one. Junior guard Inia Jones scored four of those eight, finishing the game with 14 points.

The Braves continued that form into the fourth, scoring another nine points without giving up anything and ending the run at 17-0 with 6:40 to go. Wardle totaled five points during this run, including one made shot from beyond the arc, helping her reach 10 points by the end of the game.

Bellarmine started to bounce back, cutting the deficit to three on multiple occasions, but with 30 seconds left, the lead was still five points, forcing the Knights to foul.

Bradley hit five of their six free throws in that period, including a pair by Jones that pushed their lead to double digits for the first time that night. As the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard read 65-55 in favor of the Braves, giving them their second win of the season and bringing their record back to .500.

Head coach Chaia Meier and her Bradley team return to action on Wednesday, taking the team bus to Wintrust Arena in Chicago to face Big East school DePaul.