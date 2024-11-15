Women’s basketball fall short against Lindenwood

Freshman Ellie McDermid shoots during warmups. Photo via Jenna Zeise.

Going on the road is never easy, especially with a brand-new team.

That’s the reality Bradley women’s basketball (1-1) faced when traveling to Lindenwood (1-1) for their first road matchup of the season. The Braves fought valiantly, rallying from a large deficit, but couldn’t hang on as the Lions took over in the fourth quarter and won the game 64-56.

“I give our team a lot of credit for fighting back,” head coach Kate Popovec-Goss said. “One of the things that I’ve talked about a lot is it’s really hard to win on the road, it’s almost like being down 10-0 when you get in the gym.”

Bradley trailed by 14 points with 3:15 remaining in the second quarter, but they turned it around after halftime taking the lead entering the fourth quarter. However, an 11-2 run by the Lions flipped the momentum in the final period, and the Braves couldn’t respond before time expired.



“What ultimately hurt us the most were the turnovers,” Popovec-Goss said. “Seventeen turnovers is too many, especially on the road. I felt that we were inconsistent on offense all night and that was tough for us to overcome, and I think that really hurt us in the fourth quarter.”

Despite the loss, bright spots continue to emerge for Bradley. Freshman Ellie McDermid scored 13 points and led the team with 11 rebounds. Through two games, she is eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference with 8.5 rebounds per game.

“I really strive to be a strong rebounder because it is a crucial part of the game,” McDermid said. “Rebounding takes hustle and timing, and that is what I try to focus on.”

McDermid’s hot start has received praise from coaches and teammates as she continues to earn significant minutes for the Braves.

“I don’t know how many freshmen have a double-double in their second-ever collegiate game,” Popovec-Goss said. “Ellie is a really, really talented freshman. I knew that when signing her, she was super unique. She works hard and she works hard with consistency. I’m excited to continue to see her growth.”

Graduate transfer guard Soleil Barnes continued her strong start to the season with a career-high 16 points, leading the Braves in scoring.

Barnes, a team captain, will be crucial in the Braves’ next game when they travel to face Central Michigan. She transferred from Toledo, which plays in the same conference as the Chippewas.

Last year, in Toledo’s road matchup against Central Michigan, Barnes scored a career-high 14 points in the Rockets’ 93-68 win.

“Soleil is one of our leaders, she’s someone we’re going to rely on early and often,” Popovec-Goss said. “We are relying on her experience because she has been in the trenches, she’s been in top road environments, and she understands what it takes to win at a high level.”

Tip-off for Bradley’s road contest against Central Michigan is at noon on Sunday.