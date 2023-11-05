Women’s Basketball Preview: Popovec-Goss looks to keep building in year two

Kaylen Nelson before their exhibition against Eureka College. Photo Courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

After a slow start to head coach Kate Popovec-Goss’s era on the Hilltop, the Bradley women’s basketball team looks to continue rebuilding a once-storied program with youth and experience.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and the team finished last season 4-28 including a stretch in which they lost 22 straight games.

Going into her second year, Popovec-Goss is preaching patience.

“You have to stay the course,” Popovec-Goss said. “It takes time and patience to rebuild programs. This program has had a lot of success, but things take time.”

Bradley has cause for optimism. The Braves return nine players, including four starters from last year’s 12th place team. The lone starter to leave was standout sophomore Caroline Waite, who accounted for nearly 23 percent of Bradley’s points last season.

“We wish Caroline the best,” Popovec-Goss said. “Caroline is a really good player. If she felt like this wasn’t the best fit for her, she should go find somewhere that’s a better fit.”

“My goal wasn’t to replace her,” Popovec-Goss added. “We added a lot of different pieces to fit the system that we’re looking to build and play.”

New blood

Headlining this year’s batch of newcomers are freshmen Claire McDougall, Halli Poock, Sheyene Neale and Armoni Strozier.

“This is a really talented group of freshmen,” Popovec-Goss said. “It was the second-highest-ranked class in the Valley. The great thing about our freshmen is that they’re going to get experience early. They’re going to be mixed in with our veterans and have a chance to play.”

Sheyene Neale shoots against Eureka College. Photo Courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

The Braves also added junior wing Kaylen Nelson via the transfer portal, who appeared in 30 games at Old Dominion and anticipates an important role this season.

“She’s [Nelson] a big wing that can rebound and defend at the guard position,” Popovec-Goss said. “She has size and versatility. I am excited about her and all of our freshmen.”

Finding identity

The Braves need all the help they can get on the defensive side. Last season, Bradley ranked 11th in points allowed, 12th in opponent field goal percentage and 11th in opponent offensive rebounds. Since her time at Northwestern, Popovec-Goss has been well-regarded as a defensive-minded coach. In her second year at the helm, she looks to instill a defensive identity in her team.

“You’re going to see a different brand of basketball this season,” Popovec-Goss said. “Our goal is to be a great defensive team. We’re going to be taking a lot of pride in that.”

Getting defensive stops looks to be important this year for an offense that lost its leading scorer. This season, the Braves look to get stops, play with pace and move the ball.

Due to Waite’s departure, Bradley will lean on a balanced scoring attack from returners Alex Rouse, Ruba Abo Hashesh, Isis Fitch and Daija Powell.

“We were the least dynamic team in the conference last year in transition,” Popovec-Goss said. “For us to be successful, we have to get out and make plays in transition. A lot of our half-court stuff is based on ball screens and sharing the basketball.”

“I think we have more depth on our roster this year,” Popovec-Goss added. “We’ll have a more balanced scoring attack. We have a lot more kids that can chip in points.”

Blocking out the noise

Despite returning nine players and fielding one of the best freshmen classes in the Valley, the Braves were ranked last in the MVC’s preseason poll.

As is the case with most coaches, Popovec-Goss is not fond of these rankings.

“Sometimes we get caught up too many times with the doubters and haters,” Popovec-Goss said. “I’m more concerned about what we are saying to each other. I’m not concerned with the outside noise. I don’t care about preseason polls. They’re exactly that: Preseason polls.”

Popovec-Goss’s players have also adopted her mindset. The team has focused on building continuity and growing from struggles last season.

“The chemistry with the newcomers is very good,” junior guard Alex Rouse said. “We gelled quickly. It was easy. I want this team to be tough, stay together and prove ourselves right.”