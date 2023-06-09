Yes, Attending Games is Fun

Bradley men’s basketball celebrates it’s first regular season title in 27 years. Photo by Matt Lucas

In the final game of the men’s basketball regular season on Feb. 26, Bradley did something that seemed almost unthinkable in a post-COVID world.

They sold out Carver Arena, packing over 10,000 fans into the Peoria Civic Center to watch the Braves clinch their first MVC regular season title since 1996 in a 73-61 win over Drake.

Once the final buzzer sounded, it was pandemonium.

Students, fans and players stormed the court, jumping in elation and celebrating by snapping pictures with the team and the championship trophy. It was one of those moments that will stay with the people who experienced it forever.

https://twitter.com/jondog237/status/1629984102488199168?s=20

Experiences like the one above are unmatched and only possible while you’re in college. That’s why it’s more important than ever to take advantage of your time on The Hilltop and experience these thrills for yourself. Hearing the Carver crazies erupt after an emphatic Darius Hannah slam dunk or seeing Dozer Park rise to their feet when Connor O’Brien hits a three-run homer are some of the memorable moments you can enjoy as early as your first year.

There’s reason to be excited about the Braves as we head into a new school year. Starting in the fall, soccer will be climbing back to prominence after adding six new players to the roster for the upcoming season, while cross country looks to capture back-to-back MVC championships after sweeping in men’s and women’s races this past season. Volleyball also has an exciting season ahead of them as they look to improve in head coach Alicia Williams’ second year.

Come winter time, the aforementioned men’s basketball team is hoping to defend their regular season title as they return three starters and add five newcomers to the fold. On the women’s side, four starters return and three newcomers are added for head coach Kate Popovec-Goss in her second season at the helm.

Spring at Bradley is rich with sports. Tennis, baseball, softball, as well as men’s and women’s golf are all set to have fresh seasons with a mix of new and returning student-athletes. On the diamond specifically, both baseball and softball will try to bounce back from disappointing years and go for another MVC championship to add to the school’s collection.

Even if you’re not a sports fan, it can still be fun to round up your friends and support the school’s plethora of teams, many of which include your classmates. Tickets are free, there are plenty of giveaways and it gives you a chance to get out of your dorm room and enjoy the college experience. If for some reason you can’t make it to a game, The Scout will always have you covered with a recap.

Take it from someone who wasn’t able to go to games my freshman year because of a pandemic, you won’t want to miss what Bradley’s teams have in store.