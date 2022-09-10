Youthful Braves hope for success in new tennis season

Bradley’s senior tennis players pose for a picture before their Senior Day match against Valparaiso. Photo courtesy of Josh Schwam/Bradley Athletics

After a 10-14 finish in the 2021-2022 spring season, Bradley tennis is looking to bounce back in head coach Matt Tyler’s 10th season at the helm of the Braves’ program.

“I’m really excited about the group we have,” Tyler said. “Everybody is working hard and everybody’s healthy right now. I’m really liking what I’ve been seeing from our new additions; we have four new people and so far, everything’s been super positive.”

With no seniors on the roster, the Braves are going in with a lot of youth in their locker room but still possess multiple veterans who are expected to lead.

“Madalena Andrade is a fantastic leader for us,” Tyler said. “[She is] somebody that we’re going to really look to for a lot of leadership stuff.”

Besides Andrade, Tyler wants more girls to step up and contribute to a winning culture.

“We try to push everybody to be in a leadership role,” Tyler said. “With that being said, a happy locker room is a winning locker room.”

There is no doubt that the team will be filled with excitement as the individual season starts up on Sept. 9. Heading into the Cougar Invitational in Edwardsville, Tyler knows there’s still stuff to improve upon but also expects the team to perform well.

“I’m cautiously optimistic; we have a lot of work to do for sure,” Tyler said. “If the work that we’ve been putting in so far pays off the way that I think it will, it should be an outstanding season for us.”

The roster has had a lot of success in the past, with newcomers like freshman Madi Rogers winning individual titles at the district and regional level in high school and returning players like Maria Bezmenova taking home MVC Player of the Week honors.

“I’ve been really impressed with all of them,” Tyler said. “We have eight very capable athletes on our team this season. I think especially Anna Belogliadova and Mariia Pukhina have shown a lot [and are] super talented. Madi Rodgers and Alex Hildreth are really playing well too, and doing a great job.”

With the individual season kicking off Friday at the Cougar Invitational hosted by Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Tyler is eager to see who will fill the shoes of multiple departed and accomplished seniors.

“Everyone is capable of having a breakout season,” Tyler said.