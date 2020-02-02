Bibbidi-bobbidi-Braves: Magician mesmerizes Bradley audience

Imagine seeing a levitating table, self-writing chalk, a card inside an orange, and long, sharp nails all before dinnertime. No, you’re not dreaming, you’re at ACBU’s latest excursion.

This past Saturday, around 200 students packed into the Michel Student Center ballroom for an hour of magic and mischief with esteemed illusionist Joel Meyers.

Known from appearing on shows like “America’s Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and for his Hollywood afterparty work entertaining celebrities, Meyers brought card tricks, escape art, mind- reading, danger acts and more.

The ballroom scene, brimming with curious chatter and the smell of sweetened popcorn, created an energetic atmosphere and thus a highly receptive crowd.

“We really wanted to do something different with this event during Welcome Back Week,” said Ian Fournie, president of ACBU and a junior public relations major.

Fournie was impressed after seeing Meyers at a conference.