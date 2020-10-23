COVID-19 positivity rate sees slight increase, but numbers stay consistent

According to Bradley’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were eight positive cases recorded the week of Oct. 16-22. The on-campus weekly positivity rate is 1.45 percent with four out of 275 tests administered returning as positive.

This is a slight increase from last week’s record low of five total cases and an on-campus positivity rate of 0.78 percent. The overall average positivity rate is now 6.22 percent.

There are 12 students in isolation and quarantine and three pending tests as of Oct. 22.

A total of 2,534 tests have been administered on campus since Aug. 24, and there have been a total of 347 positive cases from both on and off campus testing since the beginning of the semester.

Other universities like Notre Dame, Illinois State University and Loyola University Chicago have also stayed consistent with their positive case numbers. As of Oct. 21, Notre Dame and ISU have weekly positivity rates of 2.1 percent and 2.5 percent respectively. Loyola is fully online with the exception of labs and hand-on classes. It has an average positivity rate of 1.12 percent and has recorded 28 positive cases since Aug. 24.

Peoria County reported 200 new COVID-19 cases between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21 and a weekly positivity rate of 4.85 percent.

Over the last 30 days, Illinois has seen an increase in positive cases, with yesterday seeing the second-highest number of new cases since April at 4,942. Since Oct. 16, 260 deaths have been recorded, an increase of 43 from the Oct. 9-15 total of 217. Four of the 11 regions have been put under more restrictions, according to WREX.