K-pop on campus: Eight years of K18

K18 performing at the Lighting of the B. Photo from k18bu Instagram.

Even if you have two left feet, all are welcome to learn K-pop dances with K18.

Named after the year it was established – 2018 – the club has since become a safe space on campus for Bradley students to come and audition without worrying about securing a spot on the team.

President Rowan Bucholtz, now a junior bio-chem major, has been part of K18 since she was a freshman, and she stresses the importance of the group’s beginner-friendly mindset.

“Anyone can join at any experience level,” Bucholtz said, “You’re not required to perform with us; we just teach choreography for fun.”

K18 meets in Markin 201 on Saturdays from 5-7 p.m. and Sundays from 1-3 p.m., during which members take turns teaching two K-pop choreography covers in pairs.

Outside of rehearsals, the group has begun meeting on Thursdays in the Gargoyle Room from 5-6 p.m. for community-building events, aimed at sharing interest about K-pop groups and Korean culture.

K-pop choreography differs from Western choreography, using dancer formations and the flow and connection between them to give choreographers more creative freedom on stage. K18 takes K-pop dances and slightly tweaks their choreography to fit their members’ skill sets.

“There’s a lot of switching focus around who the audience may be looking at,” Bucholtz said. “The person in the center of the formation is going to change pretty frequently, giving everyone a chance to shine.”

The group takes inspiration from a variety of K-pop groups, including Stray Kids, ATEEZ, ITZY and Katseye. Because K-pop choreography is so intricate, K18 teaches only the chorus of their two chosen songs every weekend.

That being said, Bucholtz aspires to choreograph her own dances for the group at some point, rather than just taking inspiration.

Marley Meyers, a sophomore history major and vice president of K18, hopes more students will try out despite the daunting element of dancing.

“Right now, we’re trying to just work on how many people we can get to show up to the group and stay there,” Meyers said.

K18 is as passionate as any other dance group at Bradley, but members feel overlooked because of its unconventionally accepting audition process. To counteract this concern, Meyers and Bucholtz plan to spend the next semester strengthening the club’s social media presence.

Meyers urges Bradley students to understand that K18 is a judgment-free zone, and you don’t necessarily have to perform to experience K-pop culture when you come to a meeting or rehearsal.

But you might want to.

“Performing is very addictive,” she said. “I’ve seen someone in the group who was very nervous before every performance, but right after, they just keep doing it; once they clear that initial [stage fright], it’s a genuine feeling of wanting to be in every performance after.”

The group performs covers at events they’re invited to, including at homecoming and at an annual Valentine’s Day showcase, allowing newer members to perform for the first time.

K18 can be found on Instagram and YouTube. Their next appearance will be on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. in the Markin Performance Court, where they will dance alongside Bradley’s Orchesis dance company.