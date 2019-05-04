McAdoo commits to men’s basketball

On Friday, sophomore guard Kevin McAdoo announced that he will be transferring to Bradley. He played his first two seasons at Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference.



McAdoo will have to sit out one year before he can compete in the 2020-21 season.



McAdoo showed significant improvement in his sophomore season. He played in 31 games, starting 19, and averaged 23 minutes per contest. He started all but two of the Eagles final 21 games. McAdoo scored the ball at a 40.8 percent clip to average 8.6 points. He also averaged 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.



He was named to the Michigan third team all-state after leading West Bloomfield High School to the final four state semifinals his senior year.



He is the third guard to announce their transfer to head coach Brian Wardle’s program. McAdoo will join the Braves along with LSU transfer Danya Kingsby and George Washington transfer Terry Nolan Jr.

