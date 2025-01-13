MVC men’s basketball power rankings: Conference play resumes

The Scout sports editor, Latif Love, and assistant sports editor, Owen Dimpfl, are back for the new year with fresh power rankings as conference play resumes. Over the last month, there have been many shakeups, with some teams catching fire and others going cold—reminder: the power rankings are not the standings. The 12 teams are ranked based on performance, strength of schedule, and key player availability. Now that conference play has begun, head-to-head matchups will be a significant part of the criteria but will not override the body of work.

1. Bradley (13-2, 4-0 MVC)

Last edition ranking: 2

Latest result: 69-60 win vs Missouri State

Next matchup: Drake

Bradley has risen to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference standings and our power rankings. The Braves are the best three-point shooting team in the country and boast the Valley’s second-highest-scoring offense. Bradley has survived two overtime games recently and is arguably the conference’s most experienced, battle-tested, and talented team. Preseason player of the year Duke Deen leads the Braves, averaging 15 points and four assists.

2. Drake (12-2, 2-2 MVC)

Last edition ranking: 1

Latest result: 66-59 loss to Murray State

Next matchup: Bradley

Drake has been one of the most disciplined and well-coached teams in the entire country. The Bulldogs possess the best defense in the Valley and only allow 61.6 points per game, ranking ninth in the country. The Bulldogs are led by junior guard Bennett Stirtz, who looks to be the favorite for conference player of the year, averaging 18.3 points and 6.1 assists per game while playing 37.4 minutes per game. However, Drake has been overly reliant on Stirtz lately and hasn’t received substantial production from other players in back-to-back games, which has resulted in losses to UIC and Murray State.

3. UNI (9-6, 3-1 MVC)

Last edition ranking: 5

Latest result: 80-73 loss at Valparaiso

Next matchup: Murray State

Northern Iowa suffered a tough loss to Valparaiso in their last game, but they are 3-1 in Valley play with notable wins against Belmont and Murray State. The Panthers are first in the Valley in field goal percentage and boast the second-best scoring defense in the conference. Tytan Anderson leads the way for UNI, averaging 13 points and six rebounds, and he is a potential candidate for first-team all-conference honors.

4. Indiana State (9-6, 3-1 MVC)

Last edition ranking: 10

Latest result: 66-62 win at Evansville

Next matchup: Valparaiso

Indiana State is playing good basketball at the right time. The Sycamores lost to Bradley on a game-winning shot from Duke Deen but have started conference play with wins over Murray State, Missouri State and Evansville. The team boasts the highest-scoring offense in the Valley, led by senior guard Samage Teel, averaging 17.7 points per game.

5. Belmont (10-5, 2-2 MVC)

Last edition ranking: 6

Latest result: 92-87 win versus UIC

Next matchup: Southern Illinois

Belmont is off to a 2-2 start in league play, but the two losses have come to Drake and UNI, two teams ranked higher than the Bruins in our power rankings, and their wins are against Illinois State, a good team that has dealt with injuries, and a hot UIC team. Belmont’s offense is electric, led by four players averaging double figures, but their defense is the worst in the conference and has caused the Bruins to be in multiple shootouts or get blown out when the offense does not come to play. The team must buckle down on defense for Belmont to rise in the rankings.

6. UIC (9-5, 2-2 MVC)

Last edition ranking: 9

Latest result: 92-87 loss at Belmont

Next matchup: Missouri State

The Flames were the hottest team in the Valley — no pun intended – until their narrow loss at Belmont. The most significant victory came against the previously undefeated Drake Bulldogs. Jordan Mason was key in the upset, scoring 17 points off the bench to lead all UIC players. Javon Jackson scored 16 and Tyem Freeman made five-of-seven from behind the arc. It will be interesting to see how long the Flames ride the hot streak into deeper conference play.



7. Illinois State (10-5, 2-2 MVC)

Last edition ranking: 3

Latest result: 85-54 win versus Southern Illinois

Next matchup: Evansville

The Redbirds have suffered a steep drop since our last power rankings. Key players have been injured, and the team lost to Belmont and UIC during conference play. Illinois State is having issues with defending, rebounding and handling the ball. The offense, led by sophomore Chase Walker and Johnny Kinziger, has continued to be potent. However, The Redbirds have won back-to-back games that could allow them to regain momentum in the Valley.

8. Murray State (8-7, 2-2 MVC)

Last edition ranking: 4

Latest result: 66-59 win at Drake

Next matchup: Northern Iowa

The Racers were experiencing a rough patch of six losses across seven games before they earned a confidence-building win in Des Moines against Drake. Murray State’s defense could have been the reason for the recent struggles; however, they held Drake to just 59 points on the Bulldogs’ home court. With their next game against Northern Iowa, the Racers will look to sweep the Iowa road trip and pick up quality conference wins.

9. Valparaiso (9-6, 2-2 MVC)

Last edition ranking: 11

Latest result: 80-73 win versus Northern Iowa

Next matchup: Indiana State

Valparaiso has been scoring at a high rate for over a month now. Since Dec. 14, the Beacons have scored 70 or more points in seven contests. Of those seven games, they have won five, with the only two losses being at Ohio State and a two-overtime battle to Bradley. Cooper Schwieger has scored 20 or more points in three of the past four games. He’ll need to keep that pace up if Valparaiso wants to survive a five-game conference gauntlet stretch including Drake, Indiana State and Belmont.

10. Evansville (5-10, 2-2 MVC)

Last edition ranking: 12

Latest result: 66-62 loss versus Indiana State

Next matchup: Illinois State

The Purple Aces have put their best foot forward for the start of conference play. Their two conference losses were by a combined six points against Murray State and Indiana State. Tayshawn Comer and Cam Haffner were terrific against the Salukis, each recording at least 20 points, with Comer scoring 24 against the Sycamores. Illinois State will provide another tough test for Evansville, but a 2-2 conference start is a positive.

11. Missouri State (7-8, 0-4 MVC)

Last edition ranking: 8

Latest result: 69-60 loss at Bradley

Next matchup: UIC

Missouri State’s up-and-down season has them below .500, but they have yet to win their first conference game. The Bears lost close games to Indiana State and Valparaiso by a combined five points. Their conference losses at Evansville were a lackluster offensive performance, with just 40 total points, against a rising Bradley team. Missouri State hosts UIC and hopes to avoid a dreadful 0-5 conference start.

12. Southern Illinois (5-10, 0-4 MVC )

Last edition ranking: 7

Latest result: 85-54 loss at Illinois State

Next matchup: Belmont

Southern Illinois has struggled lately. What looked like a team that could compete in the middle of the conference standings has gotten off to a 0-4 start to league play. Pair a blowout loss at Illinois State with an overall record of 5-10; the Salukis are at the bottom of the rankings. Ali Dibba is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game. However, across the four conference games, he’s averaging just nine points.