Police Reports: Oct. 18, 2019

• On Oct. 4, officers responded to a home invasion at the 1200 block of N. Orange St. where an 8-year-old was shot in the leg. The juvenile was transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the area was searched with negative results. Peoria Police Department is currently investigating.

• A student alarmed a professor and other students by making threatening gestures with a rubber band in a classroom on Oct. 7. Officers escorted him from the classroom. On Oct. 10, the same student was exhibiting unusual behavior in the Markin Center. The student was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

• An unconscious male was discovered in the women’s bathroom of Harper Hall at midnight on Oct. 11. Once roused, he stated he had drunk several beers. He was evaluated by medics and refused further treatment.

• Officers were called to 1400 W. Fredonia Ave. on Oct. 14 after a male cut his finger on a cheese grater. Medics advised him to keep the cut clean and covered.

• On Oct. 14 at 11 p.m. an unknown person egged a car in the Delta Upsilon Fraternity parking lot. There were no suspects or footage.