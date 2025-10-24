Rapid recap: Braves suffer six-match losing streak

Lauren Dale goes for a hit. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley volleyball has been in a tailspin since starting conference play. After winning their first two conference games, the Braves have now dropped six in a row. Their two latest losses came last weekend, when Bradley hosted Southern Illinois and Drake University.

Initially, things looked up for the Braves, as they narrowly took the first two sets against Southern Illinois. But then, the team found itself down 1-10. Bradley was never able to recover its momentum, as the Salukis easily won the set despite a late rally by the Braves.

The team needed a strong response heading into the fourth set, and they had one. Once again, Bradley went toe-to-toe with Southern Illinois, trading points back and forth, but always having the slight advantage the entire set. This culminated in the team being up 23-21, just two points away from victory.

The Salukis refused to lose.

The Braves surrendered four points in a row, losing the set in devastating fashion. There was much to prove as the team entered a close fifth set. Neither side was willing to give an inch. Bradley was down 11-12 when Southern Illinois scored three of the following four points to take the set and win the match.

Bradley was incredibly motivated the next day, desperate to break their losing streak and return to winning form. They showed their tenacity in the first two sets, narrowly losing the first before dominating the second, scoring nine of the last 13 points.

The third set started with some intensity, but Drake clawed their way to an early advantage they held for the entire set. The Braves kept falling over themselves trying to catch up as their conference opponent ran away with the set. This set up a crucial fourth set, one the team couldn’t afford to lose.

And they didn’t.

Initially, it looked like Drake would win the set and the match as Bradley was down 17-23, but the Braves went on a five-point rally to tie the set. The teams kept it close with each other as the set went into a deuce before Bradley clawed out a 33-31 victory.

The team’s efforts were diminished in a fifth set where they were always behind, making it two five-set losses for the weekend. As the team heads into its next set of games this weekend against Murray State and Belmont, they want to keep improving while hoping that its intense play finally converts into actual victories.