Safety Alert: Student robbed on Fredonia at gunpoint

Bradley University police issued a safety alert in response to a reported robbery in the 1300 block of W. Fredonia Avenue on Thursday night.

According to the alert, two unknown suspects approached a Bradley student parking his vehicle. One suspect displayed a handgun and removed property from the student’s vehicle.

The suspects then fled on foot east toward N. University Street. No injuries were reported.

One suspect was described as a black male, possibly between the ages of 17 and 18, 5-foot-8-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall, skinny, had little facial hair, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The second suspect was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, skinny, no facial hair, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The investigation is continuing. Any witnesses of the incident should contact Bradley police at 309-677-2000 or Peoria police at 309-673-4521.