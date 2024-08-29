Staff Picks: Potential breakout players this fall

Welcome back, Braves fans. The Scout sports staff hopes you enjoyed the summer, but now it’s time to turn your focus back to Bradley’s fall sports. Below, we’ve listed the players we think have the potential to break out this fall.

Anna Kiss – Volleyball

By Umar Syed

Bradley’s volleyball team hosts nine new players this season, and amongst them is former Cowley College outside hitter Anna Kiss. Kiss played her first two seasons in the NJCAA at Cowley and was stellar. She totaled 1,000 kills, 445 digs and a .330 hitting percentage in 84 games.

In 2023, she finished in the top ten of the NJCAA DII rankings in kills per set (4.31) and hitting percentage (.368), while helping lead Cowley to an undefeated season and a national championship. Kiss’s play earned her NJCAA Second Team All-American last season before transferring to Bradley. Fans should expect Kiss to make her presence known at Bradley early on and bring experience and a culture of winning that the Braves will need.

Jaxon Copelin – Cross Country

By Owen Dimpfl

Bradley has consistently supported a strong cross country program, and the upcoming season looks to be another productive year for both the men’s and women’s teams. One promising runner is sophomore Jaxon Copelin.

Copelin started his Bradley career off strong. To complete his first season as a collegiate runner, he took 8th in the 800m and 12th in the 1500m at the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships. After a promising freshman campaign, Copelin could be a threat in the MVC and give Bradley another tool to compete at a high level.

DJ Koulai – Soccer

By Mark Wagner

Those who followed Bradley soccer last year may have heard of sophomore forward DJ Koulai. In Oct. 2023, former head coach and Braves legend Jim Derose referred to Koulai as an “electrifying attacking talent.” In his freshman season, Koulai showed his ability to threaten an opposing defense, leading the Braves in shots, shots on target and assists. Because of his play, Koulai earned a spot on the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Men’s Soccer All-Freshman team.

Bradley fans should expect Koulai to only get better this season with more opportunity and a bigger role.

Peyton Coburn – Women’s golf

By Latif Love

Women’s golf head coach Halley Morell has a history of bringing talent and developing players into champions. In five years on the hilltop, she has coached three players to individual championships and five Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) all-conference selections.

Her next potential star could be freshman Peyton Coburn. Coburn hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma and was an undoubtedly successful high school athlete. At Bishop Kelley High School, she earned Varsity letters and qualified for state four times, winning the 5A state preview championship in 2022.

Coburn brings youth, talent and championship DNA to a Braves team that could use it after an eighth-place finish in the MVC championship last season.

Anna Belogliadova – Tennis

By: Gabriel Holowka

Bradley’s Anna Belogliadovais is looking for a breakthrough season. Belogliadova’s perseverance against challenging opponents showcases her potential to succeed, even with her difficult singles record of 10-14 last season, primarily on court two. Her impressive 12-8, which includes a 4-3 record in match play, and doubles record shows her ability to work well under pressure and with teammates.

This season, Belogliadova’s determination and presence on the court could help her achieve more in the MVC and possibly attract more recognition, cementing her status as Bradley’s standout player. The MVC needs to be aware that Belogliadova has the potential to have a big season, so watch out for her name this upcoming year