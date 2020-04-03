Student Body Officer candidates use Sakai to campaign: school official says email was not approved

A candidate for student body president, Emma Hoyhtya, used Sakai as a platform to promote her ticket’s campaign on March 30 to Foster College of Business students.

The email blast included a link to the “Bravery of Change” ticket’s YouTube video introducing themselves and its Instagram and Facebook handle.

A few hours later, the associate dean of the Foster College of Business, Jennifer Robin, sent an email saying the campaign announcement was not approved by the college and apologized.

“The college does not endorse candidates for student senate, though we are proud of all students who run for these important offices,” the email read.

Tom Coy, adviser of Student Senate and executive director for student involvement, said Hoyhtya was not “intentionally subverting any election process.” Student Senate also said on March 31 that it does not see a violation as Sakai is a “student-user entity.”

The student body can vote for Student Body Officers on April 6 with an online ballot sent to students’ emails.