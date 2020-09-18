What’s new in the Apple world

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Apple held an event where it notified the public of recent additions to its product lines.

These additions included the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, the new 8th-generation iPad, the new iPad Air and a new fitness service, Fitness+.

The aforementioned products opened for pre-order the day of the event and will ship to customers today.

One thing many viewers noticed was the absence of a new iPhone announcement. Although its name is not confirmed, many believe the new iPhone will be named the iPhone 12.

Given that Apple tends to like to generate a big buzz and doesn’t like to share the spotlight, experts believe that the newest iPhone announcement will come in early to mid-October, just before election news peaks.

According to appleinsider.com, rumor has it that the iPhone 12 will see a big redesign, with a metal frame similar to the iPhone 4. Given that both the iPhone X and the iPhone 11 have organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens instead of liquid-crystal display (LCD) screens, it is likely that the 12 will also feature an OLED screen.

The iPhone 12 is also rumored to be cheaper than the 11’s starting price and may carry 5G. Of course, the camera quality on the 12 is likely to improve, with potential 3-D depth-sensing technology.

As for the products that were announced, there were a few major changes.

The Apple Watch Series 6 featured one big upgrade: the ability to sense the oxygen level in its wearer’s blood using light reflection. Other upgrades are mostly technological improvements from features debuted in the Series 5: a 2.5x brighter screen, a better retinal display and a faster core processor. There are also a few cosmetic changes with new colors and new straps, including a solo loop and a new braided solo loop that feature no buckles or pins.

Like the iPhone SE, the Apple Watch SE’s main selling point is its lower price. The SE starts at $279, whereas the Series 6 starts at $399. The SE is basically an Apple watch Series 3 with new features, such as fall detection and international emergency calling.

The new iPad Air boasts a new A14 Bionic processor, which Apple described as being faster than a PC at the event. The new 8th-generation iPad, on the other hand, has affordability as its main selling point. Starting at $329, it features a big jump in performance but stays the most affordable iPad from this year’s line-up.

Whether or not the aforementioned products are worth the price will likely be determined after consumers receive their new products today. Until then, everyone is waiting with great anticipation to see which rumors are and are not true about the new iPhone 12.