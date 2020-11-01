A ‘Halloweentown’ hussle: working out the Cromwell way

Photo illustration by Jade Sewell

Marnie Piper once said, “Halloween is cool,” and I can’t help but agree with her.

As the Halloween season quickly approaches its climax, there’s only one thing that comes to mind: “Halloweentown.” What would this spooky season be without the Cromwell crew? A “Halloweentown” movie marathon is always a necessity when October rolls around, and it’s available on Disney+.

Unfortunately, we all know how busy our schedules can get, so the practicality of this childhood tradition seems pretty far-fetched. But what if I told you watching these sinister classics can improve your health? And no, you won’t need any magical spells to do so.

I have come up with a spooktacular workout that can be done alongside the “Halloweentown” gang right from your bedroom. So, turn on your television, put on your tennis shoes and watch those pounds magically shed off as you defeat Kalabar with this workout.

A Halloweentown Hussle:

Someone casts a spell: 10 lunges (each leg)

Benny, the cab driver, makes a bad joke: 10 burpees

Dylan says something annoying: 1-minute plank

Someone tries to do magic but fails: 10 pushups

The name “Cromwell” is mentioned: run in place for 30 seconds

You see a costume you’ve worn before: 30 crunches

The word “Halloween” or “Halloweentown” is said: 15 jumping jacks

Marnie complains: 10 sit-ups

Sophie senses someone coming: 20 Russian twists (each side)

Someone is transported to Halloweentown or the mortal world: 10 squats

Aggie’s purse runs away: 10 split squats

Whenever you’re wanting an escape from the wickedness of school, you can transport yourself to Halloweentown with this “killer” workout.

As Aggie Cromwell says, “Magic is really very simple, all you’ve got to do is want something and then let yourself have it.” The same goes for your fitness goals for this Halloween season.