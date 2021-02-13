A hilltop love affair

Design by Kyle St. John

I knew at once you were the one for me

Well, after a rejection letter or three.

I moved in within months, which some may say is too soon.

That summer orientation night just made me swoon.

A bright-eyed youngster, I was hot to pursue:

Could the “mid-size, big difference” rumors be true?

One-third Greek, I thought “How exotic.”

I didn’t even care that your cooking was toxic.

How elated I was; my heart couldn’t get bigger,

Then I realized you were quite the gold-digger.

I’ve shelled out thousands in the past four years.

The debt I’ve accumulated just brings me to tears.

Still every semester, you send a book list and beg.

Admittedly, I’ve cheated on you with Chegg.

When the pandemic hit, you pushed me away.

I had nowhere but my parents’ to stay.

All spring and summer, I fantasized our reconciliation.

I didn’t know what I had before our separation.

Hesitantly, you welcomed me back in the fall.

You didn’t resemble your former self at all.

You weren’t into parties or concerts or sporting events.

Sometimes I wondered if you even made sense.

But we’re making it work, even if over Zoom.

We do spend lots of time in my bedroom ;)

When it’s safe, give your restrictions a shove.

Your capacity limits don’t apply to my love.