A hilltop love affair

I knew at once you were the one for me
Well, after a rejection letter or three.
I moved in within months, which some may say is too soon.
That summer orientation night just made me swoon.
A bright-eyed youngster, I was hot to pursue:
Could the “mid-size, big difference” rumors be true?
One-third Greek, I thought “How exotic.”
I didn’t even care that your cooking was toxic.
How elated I was; my heart couldn’t get bigger,
Then I realized you were quite the gold-digger.
I’ve shelled out thousands in the past four years.
The debt I’ve accumulated just brings me to tears.
Still every semester, you send a book list and beg.
Admittedly, I’ve cheated on you with Chegg.
When the pandemic hit, you pushed me away.
I had nowhere but my parents’ to stay.
All spring and summer, I fantasized our reconciliation.
I didn’t know what I had before our separation.
Hesitantly, you welcomed me back in the fall.
You didn’t resemble your former self at all.
You weren’t into parties or concerts or sporting events.
Sometimes I wondered if you even made sense.
But we’re making it work, even if over Zoom.
We do spend lots of time in my bedroom ;)
When it’s safe, give your restrictions a shove.
Your capacity limits don’t apply to my love.
