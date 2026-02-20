“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is a must watch

Graphic by Jordan Jones

It’s not often that you find a new fantasy series that draws you in like “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” does.

In a world filled with overbearing spin-offs and franchise fatigue, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” doesn’t just show up on your recommended page; it calls for your attention.

Watching the show feels like stepping back into the magical world of early “Game of Thrones.” Its detailed world-building is immediately captivating, transporting viewers to a time period 90 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” reminds viewers why the fantasy genre can be thrilling and deeply immersive all at once.

At the heart of the Seven Kingdoms is the knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, a hero who is far from perfect. He is flawed and occasionally unsure whether the path he has shaped is the correct one. Alongside him is his squire, Egg, whose sharp tongue often gets them both in trouble.

These imperfections make the characters more relatable and realistic, raising the stakes of their journey altogether. Watching Duncan and Egg navigate the political aspect of the “Game of Thrones” world often had me questioning what I would do in their place.

And not to mention, the Seven Kingdoms themselves feel alive.

The realm is divided into nine different lands, each with its own culture, threats and politics ranging from the snowy mountains of the North to the bustling, dry southern lands of Dorne. While the North is built on structure, Dorne can be seen as a reckless part of the kingdoms, fully capitalizing on combat and eagerness. Each part of the seven kingdoms reflects a different part of the “Game of Thrones” world, pulling it all together while staying true to what we see in the other series.

It requires no effort to get lost in a story when that world is as grounded as this one is, and the Seven Kingdoms are both beautiful and deadly.

The show truly succeeds in its characters’ moral complexity.

No character is simply good or evil, and even the noblest characters have to make impossible choices. That approach grounds the story in a way that many other fantasy series fail to achieve.

Those intentions can be seen not just in the work itself but also in how it has been received by critics, who have been quick to praise it for how it blends heartfelt storytelling with grounded, character-driven drama. It’s considered one of the most charming returns to Westeros in nearly a decade.

In short, “A Knight and the Seven Kingdoms” is a resounding success in the modern fantasy genre. It is a great balance of epic battles with personal stakes, moral complexity, thrilling adventure and a richly imaginative world with deeply relatable characters.

It recaptures the wonder of the early “Game of Thrones” story while standing on its own as a must-watch series. If you love fantasy that challenges, excites and makes your heart race, this show is impossible to ignore.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is the kind of show that reminds you why you fell in love with the “Game of Thrones” world in the first place.